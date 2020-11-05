These were the best-selling new cars in October

Volkswagen Golf Life 1.0 TSI

October painted yet another gloomy picture for the UK car industry, with registrations representing a nine-year low according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Across the board, new car sales were down, with both the coronavirus pandemic and Wales’ resulting firebreak measures having a significant impact on the number of new cars being registered.

But despite that, the best-selling cars for the month represented a real change, with many movers and shakers. Let’s take a look.

Mercedes A-Class – 4,149

The A-Class is one of the more premium options in the hatchback segment

Merc’s premium A-Class took the top spot in October, with its high-end interior and wide range of powertrains making it a real hit with buyers. Despite having been around for a little while now, the A-Class continues to be a popular option.

A vast number of trim levels helps the A-Class to appeal to a wide variety of drivers, too.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,957

(Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa is a common sight on this list each month and thanks to a brand new model with a host of different engines and a more spacious, high-end interior, it’s likely to stay that way.

Plus, the Corsa is now available as a battery-electric model, taking the car into a fresh new segment.

Ford Fiesta – 3,845

(Ford)

Again, much like the Corsa, the Ford Fiesta is a car which we regularly see in the top ten list of cars registered during a month. Though the current-generation car has been around for a little while, its popularity seems to show no signs of waning.

It’s well priced, well made and well-appointed inside too, while a range-topping ST version gives an option for enthusiast drivers too.

Volkswagen Golf – 3,831

(VW)

Volkswagen’s latest, eighth-generation Golf had a troubled start, arriving just as the first lockdown came into force. It has, however, bounced back from there, proving a hit with many buyers.

Its high-tech interior is a real standout feature, while a new Estate and range-topping R version will only help to bolster its appeal.

Ford Puma – 3,609

(Ford)

Ford’s Puma is a crossover based on the Fiesta, bringing the same compact proportions as the firm’s popular hatchback but with a raised ride height and a slight increase in practicality levels.

It also comes with an excellent ‘Megabox’ storage solution under the boot floor. It’s got a drain hole, so is an ideal place to store muddy wellies or wet coats.

Volvo XC40 – 3,548

(Volvo)

The Volvo XC40 is the most compact SUV offered by the firm, yet it manages to deliver the same premium experience offered by its larger models. A well-made interior is coupled with a practical overall layout to create a car which is a real hit with families.

It’s got a range of efficient engines, too, while a new electric version is set to hit the market soon.

Mini – 3,100

(Mini)

The Mini hatch continues to be a hit here in the UK, where its retro looks and premium design continue to turn heads. Still created at the firm’s plant in Oxford, the hatch brings not only a great aesthetic appeal, but an involving driving experience too.

Much like others on this list, a new electric version of the three-door hatch has been added too.

Ford Focus – 2,823

The Ford Focus is one of the best cars to drive in the segment

Ford’s Focus continues to be a sure-fire hit with buyers, bringing plenty of space and practicality at an affordable price. A range-topping ST version remains, however, giving an option for those who want a go-faster Focus.

Available as a hatch or an estate, the Focus remains one of Ford’s key offerings.

BMW 1 Series – 2,606

BMW’s 1 Series has made the switch to front-wheel-drive

BMW’s premium 1 Series might be the smallest car in the range, but it’s easily one of the most popular. With high-end looks and an equally well-appointed interior, the 1 Series is helped no end by competitive pricing and tempting finance deals.

The most recent model debuted a completely new look, as well as a front-wheel-drive powertrain – a first for the 1 Series.

Audi A3 – 2,523

(Audi)

Audi’s latest A3 shares a platform with the new Volkswagen Golf, which means it too benefits from an interior which feels genuinely above the competitors in terms of the amount of technology it offers.