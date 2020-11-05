The used hardtop convertibles ideal for a UK winter

BMW 4 Series

Here in the UK, convertibles are famously popular. But even the most drop-top-hardened driver will admit that during the winter, soft-tops do tend to lose their appeal. Traditional fabric-topped convertibles feel draughtier in the wintertime, making even shorter trips feel a little more unpleasant than they need to be.

However, that’s where the folding hard-top convertible comes into play. It gives you the ability to drop the roof when the sun comes out, but when the conditions become – ahem – British, you can put the roof back up and it’s as snug as a regular car. With lockdown measures set to ease at the start of December, one of these could be the ideal choice for a wintery drive just before Christmas.

Mercedes-Benz SLK

The SLC features compact proportions yet uses powerful engines

Mercedes-Benz has used a folding hardtop on its SLK model for a series of generations now, bringing the warmth of a regular coupe but with the added advantage of being able to fold the roof away.Whichever generation you opt for, the SLK (or SLC, as it’s now known) is a great compact sports car, bringing an involving drive and an overall premium experience.

Mazda MX-5 RF

The MX-5 is often seen as the go-to sports car option

Mazda expanded on its traditional MX-5 recipe by offering this – the RF. Standing for ‘Retractable Fastback’, the RF takes the regular MX-5 and makes it a little more liveable on a day-to-day basis.It’s still superb to drive, mind you, while the folding mechanism itself is impressive to view in action.

BMW Z4

The BMW Z4’s folding hardtop added to the car’s refinement levels

Though both the current and first-generation BMW Z4 opted for a fabric folding roof, it was the second-generation car which used a metal version instead. Bringing added refinement, the Z4 in folding hardtop guise is great to drive, yet comfortable enough to be used over longer journeys.It was a clever evolution to the look of the original, too, though still brought interesting enough styling tweaks to turn heads.

Mercedes-Benz SL

The SL is available with a variety of powerful engines

The Mercedes-Benz SL is a much-loved sports car thanks to its wide range of powerful yet refined engines. It’s got a folding hardtop, too, ensuring that it’s comfortable during daily driving.Though the upcoming next-generation SL is set to switch to a fabric roof, the popular

current generation car’s folding metal roof proved a hit with many.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

The 4 Series Convertible is a surprisingly practical convertible option

Much like the Mercedes SL, BMW’s latest 4 Series Convertible makes the change to a fabric roof after a long stint with a metal version. But that previous-generation car still represents an excellent option, particularly those who value a quiet and refined cabin.