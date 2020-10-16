Behind the scenes at Goodwood Speedweek

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of numerous events worldwide, and Goodwood is no different. The West Sussex estate had to cancel the Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting in 2020, but it came up with a one-off solution: Speedweek.

Hosted at Goodwood Motor Circuit, the premise is that it combines some of the highlights of each event into one package. The racing might be closed to spectators, with everything streamed live on line, but we were fortunate enough to attend before it all kicked off for a look behind-the-scenes of this truly unique event.