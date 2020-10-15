The best used executive cars to buy now

Audi A6

The executive car segment is one which has stood the test of time here in the UK. Though it’s hard to ignore the rise of the SUV, the executive car provides enough space, practicality and comfort for most people making it an ideal option for those who want a car that’ll do just about everything.

The thing is because they’re so popular, the used market is awash with executive cars. Let’s take a look at some of the best options out there.

BMW 5 Series

The 5 Series is seen as one of the most involving cars of its type to drive

>

BMW’s 5 Series is often seen as a go-to in the executive car segment owing to its spaciousness, well-built cabin and involving driving experience which is delivered no matter which generation you go for.

There will certainly be examples of the most recent 5 Series on the market, but even if you look at the previous generation car then you’re sure to have a hit on your hands.

Audi A6

Audi’s A6 is well made and smartly finished

>

Though many people who opt for Audi’s A6 lean towards the spacious estate variant, the saloon model represents an effortlessly practical option too. It’s packed with features, technology and all manner of driver aids.

The previous-generation A6 is probably the best used bet at the moment, with plenty of examples on the market today which offer great value.

Mercedes E-Class

The E-Class is packed with technology

>

Rounding out the usual trio of executive car rivals, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is another premium yet affordable option in the used car segment. Much like others here it’s packed with features, while a range of efficient engines are available across a variety of generations.

There are deals to be found across the board, though the recently updated, latest-generation E-Class is unlikely to have entered the market yet.

Skoda Superb

The Superb represents excellent value for money

>

If you’re after an exec car which won’t break the bank, then the Superb is an excellent option to go for. Given the car’s competitive price when new, it’ll come as no surprise that used examples of the Superb can be found for genuinely compelling prices.

Throughout its many generations, the Superb has proved to be reliable, well made and efficient too, while a large boot means it’s geared up for families too.

Vauxhall Insignia

The Insignia is impressively good to drive

>

Vauxhall’s Insignia is somewhat of left-field choice in the exec segment, but it’s definitely a car which is worth considering. It provides excellent value for money while being one of the better cars to drive in the segment.