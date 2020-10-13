Are these the best adventure bikes on sale today?

Triumph Tiger

It’s easy to understand the appeal of adventure bikes. They’re big, stable and comfortable over long distances. Plus, with torquey engines, they’ve got a good degree more performance on tap than you might expect from a motorcycle of this type.

The adventure bike segment is quickly expanding as a result, with people flocking to these high-riding models. Let’s take a look at some of the best on sale today.

Honda Africa Twin

Honda’s eye-catching Africa Twin is well-regarded in the adventure segment

Honda’s eye-catching Africa Twin is one of the best in the adventure business, bringing legendary reliability with a whole host of performance and innovation too.

With a 94bhp engine, it’s capable both on- and off-road while a large fuel tank means it’s got plenty of range too. With gold accents, it’s easily one of the most attractive bikes on sale today as well.

BMW R1250 GS

BMW’s GS models are famed for their robustness

There are few names in the business which are quite as well-respected as BMW’s GS. A go-to nameplate in the adventure segment, GS models have consistently delivered cross-country capability with the added luxuries which take the backache out of long jaunts in the saddle.

The latest model is a superb all-rounder and features high-end touches such as a TFT screen and even LED headlights.

Triumph Tiger 800

Triumph’s Tiger is available in a range of specifications

The Tiger is Triumph’s celebrated adventure model, bringing the firm’s excellent knowledge of road motorcycles into a go-anywhere package. It’s available in a range of specifications too, going from road-focused XR right the way up to off-road-orientated XCa.

In short, there’s a Tiger for all occasions. An improved 800cc engine brings reliability and performance as well.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S

The Multistrada brings Italian flair to the segment

If you’re after an adventure bike, then why not go for one with a little Italian flair? The Ducati Multistrada 950 S is one such motorcycle, bringing the looks and charm associated with the brand alongside plenty of touring ability.

With several different riding modes and clever suspension it’s a bike with some cutting-edge tech, yet has that all-important appeal which brings people to Ducati models time and time again.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

The V-Strom is available with plenty of adventure-orientated additions