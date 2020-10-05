The 10 best-selling cars in September

Vauxhall Corsa-e

September was a rough month for the car industry, which suffered its weakest September in more than 20 years.

There were some positives, though, because although figures were down on previous years, they showed a dramatic uptick in sales following the coronavirus shutdown.

Here, we take a look at the cars that defied the downturn to sell well last month.

Vauxhall Corsa – 10,553

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa is a consistent sight on the monthly best-sellers list, so it’s little surprise that it’s come out on top this month. Helped no end by the introduction of a brand new model which sits on a platform shared with the wider PSA Group, the latest Corsa is more spacious and better to drive than ever before.

There’s also a fully electric Corsa with a range of well over 200 miles. Priced competitively, it’s a strong contender in the EV segment.

Ford Fiesta – 9,545

(Ford)

The Ford Fiesta is, again, a car that is a common sight on this list each month. However, even with more than 9,500 registrations, it couldn’t quite contend with the mighty Corsa, slipping down into second place this time.

Variety is the key with the latest Fiesta, which is helped no end by a comprehensive list of engines, specifications and styles.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 8,085

(Mercedes-Benz)

Merc’s classy A-Class has seen a considerable jump in popularity in September, climbing the ranks to third place from sixth last month. With a premium interior, a good range of engines and elegant exterior styling, it’s not hard to understand why it’s so popular.

Despite being on the market for some time now, the A-Class’s continued appeal appears to show no signs of slowing.

Volkswagen Polo – 7,417

(VW)

Volkswagen’s latest Polo brings everything that buyers want from the firm – reliability, excellent build quality and competitive pricing – into a smaller package. It too is a familiar sight on the monthly registration figures thanks to its appeal across the broad spectrum of car buyers.

Much like the A-Class, the Polo has been on the market in its current specification for some time now. Subtle updates have ensured it stays current, though.

Volkswagen Golf – 6,788

(VW)

September has hit the Golf hard, sending Volkswagen’s latest hatch spiralling down from second place to fifth. The latest eighth-generation car is more innovative than ever, and despite the fall in overall placing, registrations have bumped up considerably from the 2,570 cars delivered in August.

With a high-tech interior and a range of efficient yet punchy engines, the Golf is a more rounded package than ever.

Nissan Qashqai – 6,572

(Nissan)

Though Nissan’s Qashqai has been on the market for some time now, its popularity seems to be showing no signs of waning. Practical and fitted with plenty of standard equipment, the Qashqai is a car that will fit the bill for many drivers – particularly those with families.

Just over 6,500 examples were registered during the month.

Ford Puma – 6,341

(Ford)

The crossover market is one of the biggest in the car industry right now. Buyers who want the high-riding practicality of an SUV but don’t necessarily need something huge are flocking to these models, which tend to offer the appeal of an SUV but without the overall bulk.

The Puma fits perfectly here, bringing Fiesta size and appeal but wrapped up in a high-riding crossover. Between the Puma and Fiesta, Ford has found a sales cheat code.

Mini – 6,213

(Mini)

Few brands have quite as much appeal in any market as Mini. Since being bought by BMW, the firm has done brilliantly to take the cult classic styling of the original Mini and repackage it into a desirable, premium package that people aspire to own.

The three-door hatch is the epitome of this, being the purest form of the brand’s appeal – fantastic interiors, fun styling and great driving dynamics.

Volvo XC40 – 5,653

(Volvo)

Thanks to appealing leasing and finance deals, we’re seeing more and more premium cars making their way into the best-selling lists. The XC40 is one such example, which is brilliantly positioned as Volvo’s entry-level SUV, bringing the firm’s high quality interiors and smart styling to a more affordable segment.

Volvo’s commitment to electrification also makes it mighty appealing to eco-conscious buyers, because you don’t have to sacrifice quality to do your bit to fight pollution.

Ford Focus – 5,625

(Ford)

Think of a family car in the UK and the Ford Focus probably comes to mind. This hugely popular model has been a sales hit for years now, regularly being found in the top 10 sellers thanks to its affordability, smart styling and the fact it’s great to drive.