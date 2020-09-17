Theory test updates come into force on September 28 – here’s what you need to know

The theory test is being updated on September 28. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Authority (DVSA) had originally planned to introduce the updates back in April, but the changes were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they’re soon going to be introduced in order to make the theory test more accessible. Here’s what you need to know.

But what’s being changed?

The greatest change is the replacement of the traditional case study followed by five questions with a short, silent video clip. After studying this – and you’ll be able to watch it as many times as you like – you’ll be asked three multiple-choice questions about it.

The video will be used to show a particular driving situation. From this, the questions will ask what certain aspects of the footage mean. For example, ‘why are motorcyclists considered vulnerable road users?’.

But why is it being changed?

The DVSA has said that these changes are being implemented in order to make the test more accessible, particularly for those with reading difficulties, or people with learning disabilities or a developmental condition such as autism.

Advertising

We're updating the car theory test to make it more accessible for all candidates ? From 28 September, candidates will be shown a video clip instead of a written case study as part of the multiple choice part of the test. ?➡️? Find out more ?https://t.co/Fy6z2jkB2j — Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (@DVSAgovuk) September 17, 2020

What about the motorcycle theory test? Is that being changed too?

No, for now these changes only apply to those taking a car theory test. Motorcycle tests are as yet unaffected.

And what about those taking lorry, bus, coach or approved driving instructor tests?

Advertising

These are staying the same too and remain unaffected.

Will any other part of the test change?

No, apart from the update to one section the remainder of the examination will stay the same. It includes tests such as 50 multiple-choice questions – of which 43 must be answered correctly in order to pass – as well as a hazard perception test.