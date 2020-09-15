The best estate cars for every budget

The humble estate car has seen its popularity waning, replaced by large SUVs that give similar cargo capacities with the added benefit of a raised driving position.

However, estate cars are still a fantastic proposition for many buyers, particularly those who are willing to sacrifice a little visibility in favour of decent driving dynamics. That’s why we’ve brought together the best estate cars, with every budget considered.

Dacia Logan MCV – Under £15,000

(Dacia)

Dacia continues to be the best option for budget-conscious buyers looking to the new car market. The Romanian firm offers cars at bargain prices, but they remain pretty well-equipped and good to drive.

What’s more, Dacia just revealed its updated range, meaning the new Logan MCV will be much improved for only a fraction more cash, while there will be great deals on the outgoing model making it even less expensive. Why buy used when you could get new for this price?

Ford Focus Estate – Under £25,000

(Ford)

Advertising

The Ford Focus has long been one of Britain’s best-selling cars, thanks to being great to drive, good-looking and practical. It’s also great value for money, which makes it perfect for this list.

Prices start at about £23k, and for that you get more than 600 litres of boot space even with the rear seats in place. That’s simply cavernous. It has a pleasant, well-equipped cabin, too, which makes it a compelling alternative to pricier rivals.

Volkswagen Passat Estate – Under £35,000

(VW)

Advertising

There’s a lot of competition around this price point, which means cars really have to stand out to make for consideration. At this price point, the Volkswagen Passat Estate feels like the best value, having a large boot coupled with great build quality and equipment levels in the cabin.

However, the Audi A4 Avant is similarly priced, offering a fancier interior and more badge appeal – but with less boot capacity.

Skoda Superb Estate – Under £40,000

(Skoda)

Again, there are a couple of decent options here, depending on your preference. In the value for money stakes it has to be the Skoda Superb Estate, which has a simply cavernous boot, a wonderfully wafty ride and a high-quality cabin.

However, the Volvo V60 makes for a compelling alternative. It’s on another level in terms of style both inside and out, and feels truly premium. It’s not quite as practical, but it makes up for it in the want factor.

BMW 5 Series Touring – Under £50,000

(BMW)

If you’re happy to spend a bit more, the BMW 5 Series Touring is one of the best estates on the market. It’s got a decent-sized boot, plenty of badge appeal and one of the most comfortable and well-equipped interiors in the business.

It’s also great to drive, so you can fit loads in the back when you need to and enjoy the twisties when you don’t.

Audi RS6 Avant – Money no object

(Audi)

If you don’t have any budget concerns and simply want the coolest estate money can buy, you can’t beat the Audi RS6 Avant.

With 565 litres of boot space it’s practical, but under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre engine with 592bhp that catapults the hulking estate to 60mph in 3.4 seconds. If you make the most of that performance it’s probably best not to look at the fuel economy figures, though…