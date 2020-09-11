The five upcoming EVs to get excited about

It’s fair to say that the EV segment is expanding rapidly. With manufacturer adoption and public interest increasing by the day, there are more and more battery-powered cars hitting the market – and there are several key new models on the way, too.

So let’s dive in and take a look at some of the key new electric models that you need to get excited about this year.

Volkswagen I.D 3

Volkswagen’s ID.3 aims to capture some of the magic of its ever-popular Golf

>

The I.D 3 is a crucial car for Volkswagen, as it’s a crucial entry by the firm into the fully electric segment. Of course, it has the electric e-Up!, but with around 340 miles of range, it by far eclipses the electric range offered by its smaller sibling.

With five doors and five seats, it follows a traditional layout, but with a spacious interior and striking looks it’s anything but ordinary. First deliveries in the UK are expected to commence towards the end of the year.

MG 5

The upcoming MG 5 will be the UK’s first electric estate car

Advertising

>

MG has been making waves in the EV segment by bringing a battery electric car to market which doesn’t break the bank. The upcoming MG 5 takes the title as the UK’s first electric estate car, proving that EVs can be both efficient and practical.

It’s likely to offer a range of around 215 miles and will more than likely undercut other rivals in the segment by some margin when it arrives.

Audi e-tron S

The new e-tron S boasts considerably more power than the standard car

Advertising

>

Audi’s e-tron has already proved to be a popular premium EV option for a little while now, but up until now the firm hasn’t chosen to produce a more performance-orientated version. That’s set to change, however, with the new e-tron S, which takes the regular car’s power figures and bumps them up considerably.

Thanks to a three-motor setup – rather than the standard e-tron’s two – the S will bring an incredible 496bhp, meaning a 0-60mph time of just 4.5 seconds.

Citroen e-C4

The electric C4 brings an electric range of more than 200 miles

>

Based on the next-generation C4, the e-C4 boasts quirky crossover styling which is bound to make it stand out from the crowd. Utilising the same underpinnings that sit below Vauxhall’s Corsa-e, the e-C4 will be capable of returning more than 200 miles from a single charge.

It looks likely to go on sale this December, and expect competitive pricing too.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8

(Volvo)

>

Volvo is on a serious quest to electrify its entire line-up, but up until this point has only offered hybrids rather than this – the XC40 Recharge P8 – which is set to arrive in full-electric style later on this year. Thanks to two motors it’ll produce 402bhp, yet will return up to 248 miles of range, too.

Priced at £53,000 it narrowly misses out on the Government’s plug-in grant, but expect plenty of equipment as well as a whole variety of safety tech.