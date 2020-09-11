Everything you need to know about the new Maserati MC20

Maserati has just unveiled its new MC20, bringing a new flagship supercar to the firm’s range of cars. Needless to say, it’s jam-packed with features – as well as a whole host of performance – so there’s an awful lot to talk about.

We’ve delved under the skin to find out the key things you need to know about Maserati’s latest supercar.

It’s got an extremely powerful engine

As you’d expect from a high-flying supercar, the MC20 utilises an extremely powerful engine. It’s a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 621bhp and 730Nm of torque.

As a result, 0-60mph should take around 2.7 seconds, while flat-out the MC20 should do more than 200mph.

There’s likely to be a convertible version on the way

Though Maserati has focused the initial launch of the MC20 on a hard top version, there’s likely to be a soft-top variant on the horizon soon.

That’s because its construction allows for the top to be lopped off with little effect on the car as a whole.

And an electrified version should be on the cards too

The MC20 is capable of more than 200mph

That same platform that has been geared towards a drop-top future also means that the MC20 will likely incorporate an electrified powertrain in the future. Though there’s little information about what type of engine or electric motor will power it, it’s likely to be a pretty potent combination.

The cabin is laden with technology

The cabin of the MC20 features two 10-inch screens

Get into the cabin of the MC20 and you’ll be met by a pair of 10-inch screens. One sits where you’d expect to find the conventional dials while the second – positioned in the middle of the cabin – is where you’ll access all of the infotainment system.

You’ve also got smartphone wireless charging and a drive mode selector to utilise.

It’s targeted at Ferrari and McLaren

The MC20 is Maserati’s new range-topping supercar

That’s right, Maserati is using the MC20 to take the fight to fellow Italians Ferrari as well as the UK’s McLaren. Entering into the ultra-exclusive, low-volume segment is a challenge, particularly given how many options there are.

However, the MC20 is pitched as the very pinnacle of supercars, which it likely hopes will sway potential buyers away from other brands.

Key parts of its design were done via computer

The Maserati’s design is sleek and uncluttered

Many aspects of the MC20’s design were done completely digitally. The exterior design, for instance, was created by Maserati’s Innovation Lab, which uses dynamic simulators to shape and create the look of the car.

In addition, a mathematical model called Virtual Car was used to finesse the car’s aerodynamics before they could be tested out on the road for real.