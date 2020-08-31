The best cars for long-distance drivers

Plenty of people are in a position where they need to spend a lot of time behind the wheel. But long motorway jaunts require a special type of car with a special set of requirements.

It needs to be comfortable, refined and economical in order to take the backache out of long stretches on the road. Here, we’ve picked out some of the best on the market today.

Skoda Octavia

The Octavia’s soft suspension makes it very comfortable

The latest Skoda Octavia is one of the most comfortable cars around. Thanks to softly-sprung suspension and a refined range of engines, it’s impressively suited to long stints out on the open road.

It’s also available in either hatch or estate form, meaning that there are options when it comes to versatility, too.

BMW 5 Series

The 5 Series is comfortable and refined

BMW’s big 5 Series is a car with a longstanding history of being excellent at eating up the miles and the latest variant is no different. Quiet and refined engines blend with a well-built interior to create a car which will be a great partner on longer trips.

Just one word of caution – if you’re after the best quality ride possible, then we’d opt for entry-level SE models as they do away with the firmer suspension setup found on M Sport specification cars.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The GLE is one of the most comfortable SUVs in the segment

Mercedes-Benz knows a thing about creating big, comfortable cruisers and the GLE is a great example of this. It’s packed with technology and assistance features, yet has the ‘regular’ boxes ticked comprehensively.

If you opt for a smaller alloy wheel size and air suspension then the ride on the GLE is almost limousine-comfortable. It’ll certainly make longer journeys go a little quicker, that’s for sure.

Audi A6

The hybrid A6 Avant has an electric range of just over 30 miles

Another consistent occupant in the list of comfortable cars, the A6 is one of Audi’s core models simply because it’s so versatile. In this instance, its long-distance abilities are excellent with well-sorted suspension and a relaxing driving experience ensuring that longer journeys are undertaken with minimal fuss.

A far-reaching range of engines also means there’s a powertrain for everyone, while new hybrid models put an even greater emphasis on efficiency.

Tesla Model S

The Model S is one of Tesla’s most popular models

Why not give an electric car a go? Though many people might feel that an EV isn’t best suited to long-distance journeys, the Tesla Model S with its 379-mile range packs more than enough charge for most trips.

It’s also refined and well-appointed while also delivering the kind of hushed driving experience you can only get with an electric car.

Volvo XC90

The XC90 features seating for seven people

Volvo’s seven-seater XC90 doesn’t only do well in the practicality stakes but also delivers when it comes to long-distance comfort. With a constant eye on refinement, Volvo has created an SUV which manages to be soothing during long journeys without being wallowy in the corners.

It’s also helped by comfortable seats and an easy driving position. In short, the XC90 is a great choice for those who do big miles but also want plenty of space.