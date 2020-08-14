Five electric vehicles that could be cheaper than petrol equivalents

While electric vehicles are going to be a big part of the future of the car industry, one of the off-putting aspects for many buyers right now is the fact that they often cost more than a petrol equivalent.

Proponents of electric propulsion claim the savings on running costs make the high purchase price worthwhile. To find out if that’s true, EV consumer site DrivingElectric did the maths to find electrically powered vehicles that cost less than £200 per month when the fuel savings are deducted from the monthly lease payments.

Each is calculated based on a four-year personal contract hire covering 10,000 miles per year, including VAT and with no initial rental. Fuel savings are calculated using 14p per kW electricity costs, with monthly mileage based on doing 10,000 miles per year.

Smart EQ ForFour 17 kWh Passion Advanced 5dr Auto

(Smart)

Electric driving range (official WLTP combined): 81 miles

Estimated real-world electric driving range: 55 miles

Monthly lease cost: £176.88

Estimated fuel savings per month: £85

If any cars were perfect for an electric vehicle version, it was Smart’s range. The diminutive city cars are perfect for urban driving, which is where a lot of electric vehicle owners live. The ForFour is the slightly larger version that has room for four passengers and a more spacious cabin while still being small and manoeuvrable.

Cost per month after fuel savings deducted: £91.88

Advertising

Skoda CITIGOe IV SE 37 kWh 5dr Auto

(Skoda)

Electric driving range (official WLTP combined): 170 miles

Estimated real-world electric driving range: 130 miles

Monthly lease cost: £231.55

Estimated fuel savings per month: £85

The Citigo has long been one of the best superminis on the market, and now with a silent and refined electric motor it’s only become even more appealing. It has a decent range for such a small car, too, far outstripping the Smart.

Advertising

Cost per month after fuel savings deducted: £146.55

Renault Zoe GT Line 50 kWh 5dr Auto

(Renault)

Electric driving range (official WLTP combined): 245 miles

Estimated real-world electric driving range: 195 miles

Monthly lease cost: £279.59

Estimated fuel savings per month: £85

The Renault Zoe has been one of the best electric vehicles on the market for many years now, and the latest generation only cements itself near the top of the segment. It has the biggest range of any EV this size by a long way, so if you want the security of being able to do long journeys, this is the EV for you.

Cost per month after fuel savings deducted: £194.59

Volkswagen e-Golf 35 kWh 5dr Auto

Electric driving range (official WLTP combined): 144 miles

Estimated real-world electric driving range: 125 miles

Monthly lease cost: £331.32

Estimated fuel savings per month: £100

The Volkswagen Golf has often been the answer to most people’s ‘what car should I buy?’ question, and its appeal has only grown with an electric version. It has the same badge appeal, fantastic build quality and excellent practicality you’ve come to expect from a Golf, with the only minor complaint being the range between charges.

Cost per month after fuel savings deducted: £231.32

Peugeot E-2008 50 kWh Active 5dr Auto

(Peugeot)

Electric driving range (official WLTP combined): 206 miles

Estimated real-world electric driving range: 170 miles

Monthly lease cost: £338.30

Estimated fuel savings per month: £120

Peugeot’s funky looking SUV is highly desirable on the fashion front, and the punchy electric motor only adds to its appeal. It’s got a pretty good range, but the big battery doesn’t intrude into the cabin at all, meaning you get the same luggage space as regular versions.

Cost per month after fuel savings deducted: £218.30