Best cars for a family staycation

With so much uncertainty surrounding travelling abroad, it’s no surprise that thousands of Brits are planning on staying in the country for their holidays this year.

If you’re one such person, and you’ve got a family in tow, you might want to consider one of the following cars for your trip. Each comes with plenty of cabin space, a comfortable drive and loads of luggage room.

Audi A6

(Audi)

If you’re looking for a big, premium estate car for family duties, there are fewer better than the latest generation Audi A6. It’s available as both a saloon and estate, and either way has a massive cabin and a big boot.

One of the real stand out points is the cabin quality, with sleek touchscreens on the dashboard that really take the premium feel up a notch making long journeys all the more pleasant.

Land Rover Defender

Advertising

(Land Rover)

While the old Defender was focused on being a utilitarian off-road machine, the new one aims to bring those abilities with some on-road sensibilities and luxuries. Land Rover has succeeded, bringing a 4×4 that’s comfortable to drive at motorway speeds and has plenty of space inside for adults, kids, and all their things.

What’s more, if you’re going off the beaten track at your destination, nothing will be better equipped to get you there.

Peugeot 508 SW

Advertising

(Peugeot)

Peugeot has been knocking rivals out of the park recently when it comes to good looking, practical and great to drive cars, and the 508 SW is the best combination of all these things. It’s perfect for people who don’t want the predictable German models because this Peugeot is full of character.

It’s not the most exciting car to drive, and the quirky interior can be a little unintuitive to use, but for family duties it’s perfect, and will swallow miles with ease.

Seat Tarraco

(Seat)

Every car manufacturer builds SUVs these days, and one of the best value is the Seat Tarraco. Not only is it well-priced, it has fantastic build quality, smart looks and loads of space – with seating for seven, making it perfect for larger families.

Because it’s part of the Volkswagen Group, the Tarraco has access to plenty of efficient engines, so whatever your driving style there’s an option for you. The 2.0-litre diesels will be best for long distance staycation road trips.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

(VW)

The VW Tiguan is a good-sized SUV, but if size really matters, it’s the Tiguan Allspace you want. The clue’s in the name, but this model extends the SUV shape so there’s more luggage space and room for two more seats. It’s also essentially a Seat Tarraco underneath.

The downside is that it’s not cheap, because it’s only available in three high-spec trims. However, the upside is that it’s incredibly well-equipped.

Mazda 6 Tourer

(Mazda)

Another car manufacturer providing fun, characterful alternatives to the typical German models, Mazda’s 6 Tourer is a handsome and practical estate that’s well worth your attention. The Japanese firm is one of the brands that really nails a premium feel to its interiors, too, without the premium price.

Don’t be put off by the large engines, either, because the 6 returns impressive fuel economy, with Mazda focusing on refining traditional engines rather than fully pursuing electrification.

BMW 5 Series Touring

The go-to name in the executive car segment, the BMW 5 Series has long been the standard bearer for families who want badge appeal, high quality interiors and a decent driving experience.

The latest models are packed full of technology, and while they aren’t as fun to drive as the older versions, they’re perfect for long distance motoring.

Dacia Duster

(Dacia)

While most of the cars on this list have some element of premium appeal, the Dacia Duster sits at the opposite end of the market, where its low price aims to appeal to those with a tighter budget. However, while the entry level models don’t have much kit and a cheap-feeling interior, spend a little more and you get decent equipment and a comfortable interior for the price of a second hand car.