The best-selling cars in July

With dealerships closed for a couple of months during the coronavirus pandemic, new vehicle registrations were almost non-existent in April and May.

However, after showing signs of a resurgence in June, the industry was able to relieve a lot of pent-up demand in July, seeing sales up 11.3 per cent on the same month last year.

Here we look at the models that sold best when dealers reopened.

Vauxhall Corsa – 5,455

Vauxhall’s latest Corsa continues to be a massive hit with buyers, topping the charts again and outselling its key rival, the Ford Fiesta last month.

The latest generation was introduced earlier this year and is clearly striking a chord with buyers, who appear to appreciate its stylish new look, improved equipment levels, and the option of an electric version for the first time.

Ford Fiesta – 5,421

It was incredibly close at the top of the charts in July, with the Fiesta coming second by just 34 units. Ford won’t be too worried, though, with its supermini still topping the year-to-date sales figures for 2020.

Despite the Corsa’s popularity, the Fiesta is still widely considered to be the best to drive in this class, proving incredibly affordable despite being a class leader. It’s also getting some new mild hybrid engines to make it more economical too.

Ford Focus – 4,981

The Ford Focus has long been the go-to family car, fighting off the popularity of crossovers to hold its place high in the sales charts.

Variety is one of the Focus’s key selling points, with lots of trim options to suit every budget and lifestyle, as well as estate and more off-road-focused body styles furthering its appeal. With a recent update improving kit and introducing mild-hybrid engines, expect the Focus to continue to sell well.

Volkswagen Golf – 3,936

For most people, a Volkswagen Golf is all the car you could ever need – it looks good, has badge appeal, drives well and is decently practical. It’s a great all-rounder even if it’s not necessarily class-leading in any specific area.

The Golf’s shot back up the charts this month because a new eighth-generation model has gone on sale. That means there are great deals on the outgoing model and plenty of buyers are after the latest version.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 3,922

The latest A-Class has been a huge hit for Mercedes. It brings premium appeal to the small hatchback market, offering a relatively affordable route into the German brand.

The interior is a step above most other rivals in this class, with large infotainment screens and high quality materials used throughout. It’s also got plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains to give it wide appeal.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,971

When it comes to crossovers, the Qashqai is king. It revolutionised the segment and has continued to be a sales hit.

There are technically better and more recently updated rivals, but with good looks, tonnes of practicality and a decent driving experience, it’s no surprise so many buyers turn to the Qashqai – and stick with it when it’s time for something new.

Volkswagen Polo – 2,932

Although largely overshadowed by the Golf, the Polo continues to quietly rack up sales, proving hugely popular with supermini buyers. It brings a little premium appeal to the small car market, feeling solidly put together and packed full of kit.

It has wide appeal thanks to offering everything from tiny petrol engines that are perfect for young drivers, to more powerful GTI versions.

Mini – 2,906

Despite Mini’s move to the premium segment, its Hatch continues to be hugely popular, thanks to its style, heritage and the fact it’s British-built.

It’s available as a three-door and a five-door, while an Electric model is also now on offer with a 145-mile range, though it remains to be seen whether this particular variant will be a sales hit.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,880

Another popular car for Volkswagen is the Tiguan, which although it’s outsold by the Golf and Polo in the UK, is the firm’s best-seller worldwide.

It’s set to be updated soon, with a performance-focused R version on the way as well as a more economy-focused plug-in hybrid. Expect these to contribute to the Tiguan remaining in the best-sellers chart.

Ford Kuga – 2,686

Finally, it’s another Ford to wrap up the top 10. The Kuga has long been a big hit with UK buyers, providing decent SUV space and equipment while representing great value.

It was recently updated, slipping out of the charts during the changeover, but now it’s back. With a more stylish new look and a plug-in hybrid that will make it hugely appealing to business buyers, expecting it to make its way back up the charts.