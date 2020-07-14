These are the best new cars for towing a caravan

As lockdown measures continue to ease and people are allowed to travel further afield, it’s likely that more drivers will be looking to tow. Be that a caravan, boat or trailer – or anything else in between – having the right car for the job is essential when it comes to towing.

So we’ve been through the latest models to see which cars are the very best for towing. Let’s dive in and take a look.

Volvo XC40 D4

The XC40 punches above its weight when it comes to towing

Volvo’s stylish XC40 won the Towcar of the Year award for 2020, so it’s only fitting that it kicks this list off. Capable of towing up to 2,100kg of braked trailer, the XC40 is just as practical as it is good looking. An optional retractable towbar means you don’t need to disturb the car’s clean lines when you’re not hauling, while the interior’s solid fit and finish should mean it’s up to the task for any adventure.

It isn’t overly large, either, which means that when not towing it’s relatively easy to park and position.

Volkswagen Touareg

The Touareg is good looking and well made too

The Volkswagen Touareg is a big, luxurious, high-riding SUV which is capable of wolfing up hundreds of miles without a moment’s hesitation. It also – handily enough for this list – is excellent at towing.

It’s able to tow up to 3,500kg of braked trailer, and a silky-smooth turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine makes it a refined way of getting about.

Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace features a somewhat limited towing capacity

If you’re looking to tow then an electric vehicle might not immediately spring to mind. However, Jaguar’s I-Pace was designed to be capable of towing from the off, putting it in line with the firm’s go-anywhere mentality.

As a result, it’ll tow a caravan of up to 750kg. We’ll admit that it’s certainly on the lighter end of the scale, but it’s still admirable from an EV.

Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq is great for towing and features space for seven

The Kodiaq is an excellent, well-valued choice in the seven-seater segment. Not only is it immensely practical but it’s also well priced, packing plenty of on-board technology and a vast suite of standard equipment.

Plus, a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine helps the Kodiaq to deliver a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg. Despite this load-lugging ability, the Kodiaq CO2 emissions are impressively low – just 151g/km.

Land Rover Discovery

The Discovery packs a huge towing capacity

The Land Rover Discovery is a mammoth of the road, providing a luxurious, high-end driving experience for all on board. It’s also packed with off-road technology and a variety of features which help it to keep going even when things get tough.

It’s also impressive when it comes to towing, thanks to a braked trailer rating of up to 3,500kg – which means it’s got more than enough pulling power for most occasions