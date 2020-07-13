These are some of the best electric vans on sale today

The wave of electric vehicles is showing no sign of dispersing with models hitting the market thick and fast. The van segment is feeling the force of this too, with many manufacturers bringing electric versions of their famous load-luggers into the segment.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best electric vans which are on sale – or about to go on sale – today.

Renault Master Z.E.

Renault’s electric Master offers a decent electric range

>

Renault has put its EV knowledge to work with its new Master Z.E. Available in a range of load lengths and heights, it’s capable of travelling up to 75 miles on a charge.

Plus, it brings a maximum payload of up to 1,490kg, while a full charge will take six hours when using a 7.4kW wallbox.

Mercedes-Benz eVito

The Mercedes Vito has been updated for 2020

Advertising

>

The eVito is only available as a passenger-only version, but still has enough juice to charge capacity to travel up to 260 miles before needing to be charged.

On the outside, it looks like any other Vito. The charging point is neatly located under the front headlight, but other than that it looks just like the standard Mercedes.

Citroen e-Dispatch

The e-Dispatch features a number of clever storage features

Advertising

>

Due to hit showrooms later this year, the e-Dispatch comes in three different bodystyles and payloads, while a 205-mile range will ensure it’s well suited to life on the job.

Part of an EV offensive by Citroen, the e-Dispatch is due to be joined by electric versions of the Relay and Berlingo vans shortly.

Nissan e-NV200

The e-NV200 remains popular despite being on sale for a considerable number of years

>

Nissan’s e-NV200 has been around for some time now, but thanks to a great range of 187 miles it remains competitive. There’s a new XL version available, too.

The e-NV200 uses the same battery and motor setup as Nissan’s popular Leaf, and it’s best suited to local deliveries.

Vauxhall Vivaro-e

The Vivaro-e is an electric version of Vauxhall’s popular van

>

The Vivaro-e is a stylish and practical addition to the EV van segment from Vauxhall. It packs 188 miles of charge, while it’s the only fully electric light commercial vehicle capable of towing a trailer.

With a payload capacity of 1,226kgs, the Vivaro-e only suffers a 130kg deficit over the diesel-powered version.