Six health conditions drivers must declare to the DVLA

If you suffer from illnesses that could affect your ability to drive, you’re required by the DVLA to inform them.

However, while some might be quite obvious, the DVLA has a list of health conditions that you might be surprised to learn put you at risk of a £1,000 fine if you don’t declare them.

Car hire comparison site StressFreeCarRental has scoured the full list of conditions to find the less obvious ones you should know about…

Diabetes

If you have diabetes that is treated by insulin, and the insulin treatments last more than three months, you must inform the DVLA. This also applies to gestational diabetes, or if you are at risk of low blood sugar, known as hypoglycaemia.

Vertigo

While most people associate vertigo with being at height, this is specifically known as ‘height vertigo’. Regular vertigo sufferers can get attacks anywhere, making it feel like the world around them is spinning. If you suffer from sudden, disabling, or recurrent vertigo you must tell the DVLA.

Déjà vu

This is something mostly written off as an odd feeling that you’ve been somewhere before, but it can be much more serious. The DVLA must be informed if you suffer from seizures or epilepsy that cause déjà vu.

Sleep apnoea

Obstructive sleep apnoea is a condition that causes the throat to relax and narrow during sleep, which can cause difficulty breathing. It’s one of a number of sleeping disorders that the DVLA must be told about, including narcolepsy and cataplexy.

Labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis has nothing to do with mazes, it’s actually an inner ear condition that causes dizziness, nausea and loss of hearing. Since all of these things could affect your ability to drive, you must inform the DVLA if you have it.

Heart palpitations

This condition results in the sufferer becoming more aware of their heartbeat, which may feel like it’s pounding or fluttering, or perhaps beating irregularly. While the NHS says they are usually not a sign of something serious, the DVLA requires you to declare if you regularly suffer from them.