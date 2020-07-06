These were the best-selling cars in June

June has passed with a small sigh of relief for the motor industry, with new car registrations showing a tentative increase following two months of results decimated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only that, but figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that EV sales are rising thick and fast, and are outstripping those of conventionally-powered models.

Here are the cars that sold the best during June.

Vauxhall Corsa – 4,528

Vauxhall’s new Corsa is storming ahead in the registrations, with over 4,500 units registered during the month. Benefitting from a fresh new design and an all-new platform borne from the firm’s allegiance with Groupe PSA.

There’s also an electric version, which boasts an impressive range and a good amount of interior tech too. It’s only helping to add to the Corsa’s appeal.

Ford Fiesta – 4,386

Squashy tyres mean the Trend offers a reasonably comfortable ride

Ford’s Fiesta is a frequently seen name in this list. It’s one of the most popular cars in the UK, with buyers flocking to its well-priced and well-made appeal. Mild-hybrid versions have been added to its line-up too, alongside popular Trend and ST specifications.

It only narrowly missed out on the top spot this month, but it’s more than likely that the Fiesta will be featuring in next month’s list too.

Toyota Yaris – 4,200

The Yaris has historically been a very popular car for Toyota

Though the vast majority of manufacturers saw registrations of their cars drop during June, Toyota was one of the few that bucked the trend – and that’s likely down to the Yaris.

Though there’s a new model on the horizon, Toyota’s little Yaris still found favour with plenty of UK buyers, helping it to achieve its third-place spot in this list.

Ford Focus – 3,551

(Ford)

Another common sight on this list is the Ford Focus, which repeatedly proves popular in the UK. Though it missed out on a podium spot this month, over 3,500 registrations of the Ford Focus were made during June.

It’s received a variety of upgrades and more efficient powertrains, and the amount of interior technology it has to offer has been bolstered too.

Mini – 3,400

(Mini)

Mini’s ever-popular hatch is a frequent sight on the UK’s roads, and it seems to be remaining popular in the UK with the British-made hatch taking the fifth spot in this list.

Great build quality levels, strong used residuals and plenty of retro appeal have helped to ensure that this car remains popular.

Volkswagen Golf – 3,042

However, that hasn’t stopped more than 3,000 units being registered during June. It’s only likely that these numbers will go from strength to strength as manufacturing increases and more new Golfs arrive in the UK.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 2,889

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz’s smallest model – the A-Class – was a popular car during the month, with more than 2,800 registered during June. It’s easy to see why, as the A-Class delivers the premium experience and high level of technology expected of cars with the three-pointed star on the badge.

The A-Class is helped by a variety of efficient powertrains, as well as a range of powerful performance-orientated models.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,821

(Nissan)

As production at Nissan’s Qashqai restarted again, so did the popularity of its Qashqai. Another common sight on this list, the Qashqai is often seen as the go-to model in its segment owing to its great levels of standard equipment and refined drive.

It’s also a practical and affordable choice – which is why more than 2,800 cars were registered as the industry started to recover.

Tesla Model 3 – 2,517

(Tesla)

Tesla was one the few manufacturers which appeared to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic – the Model 3 saloon was the most popular car in April and May, in fact. Its different dealer model allowed it to continue operating, allowing many cars to still find their owners despite the effect of the virus.

And despite other manufacturers starting to find their feet once again, the Tesla Model 3 remains on the most popular list, with more than 2,500 cars registered during the month.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,494

(VW)

Volkswagen recently announced a new version of its popular Tiguan SUV, but that didn’t dampen sales during June. In fact, close to 2,500 cars were registered during the month, showing that it remains just as popular as ever.

An excellent family car choice, the Tiguan boasts an excellent level of fit-and-finish as well as that high driving position that people are looking for from compact SUVs.