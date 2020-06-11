These are some of the best used convertibles available today

It’s widely known that the UK is a convertible-loving nation. Despite having less than ideal weather for a drop-top, they’re snapped up thick and fast by British drivers who love the idea of a wind-in-your-hair way of getting around.

And because of this popularity, the used market is inundated with convertibles. So let’s take a look at some of the best available today.

Mercedes-Benz SLK

The SLK uses a folding hardtop system

The Mercedes SLK is a bread-and-butter UK convertible. An elegant metal folding hardtop makes it a little more comfortable during the winter months, yet opens up a world of possibilities when the weather improves. There have been several generations of SLK too, so there are plenty of used options out there.

There’s also a range-topping SLK 55 version, bringing some AMG-sourced hooliganism. In short, there’s something for everyone.

Porsche Boxster

The Boxster is arguably one of the best-driving convertibles

When it comes to sharp handling and looks, the Boxster will undoubtedly be the choice for many. It’s an effortlessly good car, combining excellent driver involvement with the Porsche heritage that people love.

A myriad of generations mean there are vast swathes of used options too, so there’s likely to be a Boxster in budget for you.

BMW 3 Series convertible

The 3 Series Convertible features a range of efficient yet powerful engines

If you want a convertible which you can use day in, day out, then the 3 Series Convertible from BMW will be a fine choice. Relatively spacious and practical, this convertible can do everything that the regular 3 Series can do, with the added drop-top bonus.

Higher-performance M3 Convertible versions are also for those who want a slightly more electrifying driving experience.

Audi A5 Convertible

The A5 Convertible is a great daily drop-top option

Though it may not be the most exciting of options, the Audi A5 Convertible is a drop-top which will suit those who want a convertible to use every day – not just on sunny weekends. A rock-solid interior and a range of good engines mean it’s definitely a car you buy safe in the knowledge that it’ll be reliable for years to come.

There are also performance S5 versions for those who want a bit more punch.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

The Evoque Convertible packs plenty of off-road tech

If you fancy going on a slightly different tack, then Range Rover’s Evoque Convertible could be a great choice. One of the few go-anywhere drop-top SUVs around, it’s a quirky choice but a surprisingly admirable one.

It’s packed with off-road features which help to give the Evoque Convertible genuine ability in tricky conditions – something which can be achieved with the roof down.