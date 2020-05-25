The future classics to buy now

Predicting a future classic is a dark art. With so many variables to take into account, you’re often best trusting your instincts when trying to choose a car which will be in demand later on in its lifetime.

We’ve picked out several options from the current crop of sports cars which will undoubtedly be popular future classics – and are already making waves in the new car market.

Alpine A110

The A110 is a light and agile sports car

The A110 is light, agile and fantastic to drive. It’s bound to be a future classic. Compact and nimble, the A110 has really shaken up the sports car segment with its fresh approach to the usual sports car formula.

It’s destined to become a future classics, owing to its relatively small production numbers yet great demand. It’s one to watch, that’s for sure.

Toyota Supra

The Supra revives a much-loved name

Reimagining a classic was a tough job, but Toyota managed it with its latest Supra. Taking mechanicals from BMW’s Z4 and placing it into a more angular body shell has resulted in a car which not only delivers when it comes to performance but on the overall experience front too.

Given its popularity, it’s likely that this Supra will go on to be a future classic – just like its predecessors have.

BMW M2 Competition

The M2 Competition is superb both on road and track

BMW’s M2 Competition packs big performance into a small, impressively executed package. It’s a classic M-car formula, in fact; punchy engine up front, short snappy chassis in the middle and rear-wheel-drive. It’s motoring perfection, in many people’s eyes.

And going off how well previous M-cars have done – even the more recent 1M has skyrocketed in value – there’s no reason why the M2 Competition won’t follow suit.

Mercedes-AMG C63

The C63 uses a powerful 4.0-litre V8 engine

A modern-day muscle car, the C63 is one of Merc’s all-time greats. The first-generation 6.2-litre V8-powered version sticks in many people’s minds, but the later 4.0-litre turbocharged version is just as impressive – and it’s likely to be an impressive future classic too.

Available in coupe, estate and convertible form, the C63 is a multi-faceted performance car. It’s likely that it’ll be equally adept in years to come.

Suzuki Swift Sport

The Suzuki Swift Sport is a fantastic entry-level hot hatch

The hot hatch market is hard-fought, with everything from punchy superminis to supercar-baiting rocketships. As the segment has exploded, much of the old school charm of the hot hatch genre can be found at the bottom end.

With the Ford Fiesta ST quite rightly considered the standard-bearer here, that does mean the excellent Suzuki Swift Sport flies under the radar. Its predecessor is a cult hero, and this latest generation will likely go the same way, offering approachable but enjoyable performance without breaking the bank.

Lexus LC

The LC features a striking design and an innovative interior

Let’s be honest, while Lexus makes some pretty cars, they’re mostly quite dull. Aside from the RC sports car, they’re classy, well-built, but quite boring.

So imagine the world’s shock when it pulled the wraps off the LC, arguably the best-looking car on sale today. It’s wide and aggressively styled, but with an elegance befitting a premium brand. And while it’s available with a planet-friendly hybrid, the eco-conscious Japanese brand also saw fit to offer a big V8 for punchy, warbly performance, too.

While it’s not quite on the same level of crazy as the iconic LFA supercar, it will no doubt be remembered for that rare time Lexus lets its hair down. The results are always awesome.

BMW i8

The i8’s design is striking and hard to miss

The BMW i8 is an odd one. It feels like it’s been around forever yet it still looks like it’s from the future – its concept car looks have barely aged at all.

What makes this a potential future classic is the fact that it’s such a one-off. BMW built it to prove that hybrid performance cars can be cool, and now that it has succeeded and electrification is becoming normal, there’s no real need for it. Performance hybrids will simply become part of BMW’s general line-up. Proved perhaps by the news the i8’s successor has been cancelled.

For this reason, and the fact that it’s unlikely a mainstream manufacturer will ever build a car with such wild styling ever again makes this a nailed-on future classic.