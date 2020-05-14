Seven of the best track-ready cars of all time

It’s out on the circuit where you can truly find out what a car is like. Track driving is so popular, in fact, that many manufacturers design cars specifically to go around circuits. Bigger brakes, firmer suspension and more power give them even more ability to set quick lap times.

There are also cars which are just good fun on the track without any additional measures. We’ve picked out some of the best cars for the circuit from across the ages.

Caterham Seven

The 420R features track-ready features

The Seven’s design is iconic and its lightweight nature makes it perfect for the track. With various power options there’s a Seven for all types of driver, be that those who are new to the circuit or track-hardened pros who want the very quickest Caterham possible.

Plus, there’s the option to build it yourself should you want to. Or, if you’re not spanner-inclined, then Caterham will put it together for you instead.

Ariel Atom

The Atom offers near-superbike performance in a road car

The Ariel Atom is a car which makes the Caterham look somewhat reserved. Designed around a space-age chassis, the Atom is a car designed to rip up the tarmac and take corners thick and fast.

An all-new model has recently arrived with even sharper handling and performance.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The GT3 RS uses motorsport-inspired technology

The GT3 RS is a lighter, meaner and more powerful version of the iconic 911 – and the most recent 991 version was one of the most impressive of all time. Clever steering, agile handling and sledgehammer performance made it a real competitor.

Though there’s no GT3 RS version of the latest 992, the 991-version is more than enough for most.

Hyundai i30N

The i30Nm has taken the market by storm

Hyundai’s i30N may look like a normal hatch, but punchy performance makes it great fun on a circuit. What’s more, when you’re done pounding around the racetrack then the i30N is a great everyday car too with a decent boot and a spacious interior.

It also sounds fantastic with a motorsport-inspired exhaust note which will never fail to put a smile on your face.

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari’s 488 Pista got even more performance than the standard 488

The Pista takes the regular 488 and pushes things even further. More downforce, more power but less weight mean the Pista is a serious bit of kit, and one which is designed specifically with the track in mind.

Yes, you can take it on the public road, but it’s on the circuit where you’ll be able to see just how capable the Pista is.

Mini John Cooper Works GP

The GP is the hardest, most powerful Mini available

The GP is the most hardcore version of the regular Mini hatch. An all-new model is soon to be revealed, but even previous generations will prove to be exceptionally good fun on the race track. They’re excellent on the road, too.

But it can’t match the i30N for practicality. For lightness the rear seats have been removed, meaning that this is one Mini which isn’t suited to family life.

Honda Civic Type R

The Type R’s wing is hard to miss

Though the Civic Type R has been around for some time now, it’s still an excellent track-day weapon with brilliant handling and a characterful engine. It also has one of the very best manual gearboxes about.

Once you’re done blasting around the track the Type R shines on the road too, where it’s capable of wolfing up British b-roads.