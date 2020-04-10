Me and My Car: Mike Brewer

Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer is one of the best-known names in the world of buying and selling cars. Having crossed the globe in the search for the perfect used car, Mike has come into contact with vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

Here, Mike gives us an insight into his favourite cars, what he listens to when he’s behind the wheel and what his dream road trip would look like.

What was your first car?

My first car was a classic Mini – and it was hearing-aid beige!

What do you currently drive?

I’ve actually come full circle and I’m the owner of a classic Mini again.

What would your dream car be?

I think my dream car would probably be a Blower Bentley.

What do you listen to when you’re in the car?

I listen to all sorts of things when I’m in the car, but mainly Paul Weller and a lot of The Who.

Do you sing along in the car?

Of course! I’m a rock star when I sing along in the car.

What annoys you most about other drivers?

In general, it’s bad manners which annoy me about other drivers. Oh, and if I’m allowed to say it – certain drivers not indicating!

Do you consider yourself a good driver?

Yes!

Did you pass your test first time?

Yes. However, when I started I kind of bunny-hopped off one of the kerbs. I looked at my driving instructor who was being shaken out of his seat and I thought ‘well, I’ve blown it’. But he passed me!

Do you wash your own car?

If I can, yes. Generally, if I turn up at one of my dealerships my staff tend to do it. But when I’m at home in America, and my car is on the drive I’ll clean it myself.

What would be a dream road trip?

I think my dream road trip would take in some of the roads in South Africa. The roads down there look beautiful.

Wheeler Dealers is currently airing at 8pm on Monday on the Discovery Channel.

