Advertising
Quiz: Are these supercar facts true or false?
Can you pick out the truths from the lies in this supercar quiz?
Supercars are by nature fascinating machines. These high-budget vehicles are built by people with wild imaginations and even wilder bank balances.
As a result, there are some pretty interesting facts behind them that you may not know — so interesting that you may not believe them to be true. Think you can pick out the real facts from the fakes in our quiz?
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.