These are the best cars for spring

Spring is nearly here and we’re sure that, like us, you’re glad about the changes it brings. Warmer weather, brighter evenings and occasionally drier days mean that there’s more time to get outside and enjoy the day.

It’s also a great opportunity to get out and experience cars which, during the depths of winter, aren’t quite as well suited. So here are some of the best new cars in which to get out and enjoy spring.

Caterham Seven

The Caterham Seven defines lightweight British sports cars

>

The Caterham Seven is the go-to lightweight sports car and, as much as we love it, it’s not a car which is all that comfortable to experience over winter. With its thin roof, relatively sparse interior and firm ride, it’s a car which doesn’t allude itself to the colder months.

But now that the sun is starting to make more of an appearance, it’s the perfect time to get behind the wheel of the Seven. Wrap up warm, click the heaters on full and drop the roof – it’s the only way to drive a Caterham – and we’ll guarantee you’ll have a smile on your face before long.

Mazda MX-5

Mazda’s MX-5 has long been a go-to sports car option

>

If the idea of a Caterham Seven appeals but you want a few more creature comforts, then the MX-5 could be the car for you. A huge success here in the UK, it’s a two-seater which can be used day in, day out and, thanks to an easily foldable fabric roof, it’s a great springtime car too.

The latest model receives features like heated seats and very effective heaters so, even if the temperatures do fall, you’ll still be able to enjoy your MX-5.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

The A45 S packs supercar-beating performance

>

As much as we’d like springtime to be all crisp mornings and dry, sun-bleached days, the sad fact is that — here in the UK at least — many afternoons will be spent driving through rain. Traction is what you need, then, and for that, you can look no further than the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

Effortlessly quick and, thanks to all-wheel-drive, immensely capable in the wet, it’s a great car for this time of year.

Morgan Plus Four

The Plus Four is the latest all-new car from Morgan

>

The recently revealed Morgan Plus Four represents one of the biggest updates to the model in the car’s 70-year history. It uses an all-new platform and a brand-new BMW-sourced engine, too. If anything it’s more grown-up and a little more comfortable than the car it replaces.

It’s a great car for springtime too. It’s more comfortable than sharper equivalents, such as the Seven, but it’s still exciting to drive. The perfect compromise, then.

Audi RS 4 Avant

The RS 4 delivers performance no matter what the conditions

>

Audi’s latest RS 4 Avant may have received just the lightest of tweaks over the outgoing model, but it’s only helped to strengthen the appeal. With quattro all-wheel-drive it provides tons of traction in slippery conditions, so the greasy roads we often see in spring shouldn’t be a problem.

Plus, it’s spacious and practical – meaning that spring cleaning run to the tip can be handled with minimal fuss.

Honda Civic Type R

The Type R is one of Honda’s most popular models

>

Honda’s Civic Type R may have been around for a little while now, but that doesn’t stop it from being an exceptional choice for spring drivers. It’s fast, immensely capable in the bends and far more practical than you’d expect, too.

Plus, it manages to find traction in even the trickiest of conditions – though it laps up dry roads like nothing else.

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot’s e-208 is one of the latest electric cars to arrive on the market

>

We couldn’t finish this list without representing the electrified contingent, could we? The e-208 is one of the latest cars in the new wave of battery-powered vehicles, and, with its range of more than 200 miles, it’s by far one of the most useable.

Plus, as the temperatures rise, electric car batteries become more optimised as cold weather can still affect their ranges dramatically. More miles and more smiles!