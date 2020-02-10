The best cars for a romantic getaway

Valentine’s Day is a time for romance and enjoying time with that special someone. It’s a great time for couples to take a few days away, and what better way to enjoy the day than behind the wheel. With the open road ahead of you, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the big day.

But which car to take? We’ve picked out some of the best cars for the most romantic of getaways.

Jaguar E-Type

Jaguar’s E-Type is an icon of the motoring world

There are few cars which are quite as good to look at as the Jaguar E-Type. With a sleek design and effortless performance, it’s one of the best cars to jet away in on Valentine’s Day.

It might be an expensive car and a tricky one to maintain, but for Valentine’s Day there are few quite like the E-Type.

Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is the go-to soft-top

The Mazda MX-5 follows a similar layout to the E-Type, albeit on a far more entry-level scale. It’s got that drop-top appeal which many will love, as well as smart, nimble handling which makes it a hoot to drive.

Plus, you can get your hands on a used Mazda MX-5 for not too much, which means you’ll have a little left over to spend on other Valentine’s Day gifts.

Volkswagen California

The California is a great option for go-anywhere drivers

Rather than book an expensive night away, why not opt for a Volkswagen California instead and take the hotel with you? Brimmed with comfortable features like a fold-out bed and even camping chairs which are stowed away in the tailgate, it’s a great option for those who want a Valentine’s Day with a bit of added adventure.

Even used examples are quite expensive, but it’s a great solution for those who want to take their car here, there and everywhere while also being able to stay over in it.

Aston Martin DB5

Aston’s DB5 is held in high regard in motoring circles

Going to the impressively practical to the classically beautiful, the Aston Martin DB5 is arguably one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. It’ll bring a bit of Hollywood stardom to any Valentine’s Day, that’s for sure.

With a bit of Bond magic, the DB5 is a real showstopper of a vehicle. It’ll certainly add some sparkle to the big day.

Maserati Quattroporte

The Quattroporte is a high-end saloon car

Maserati’s big, luxurious Quattroporte is a car which is best suited to driving through vast swathes of countryside in hushed, high-end refinement. Want to take a romantic tour of Italy? This is the car for you.

It’s packed with Italian flair and, though some reliability issues did plague it, isn’t it awfully romantic to be stuck at the side of an Italian country road with a Maserati overheating by the side of you?

BAC Mono

The Mono is a lightweight single-seater

What if your Valentine’s Day is going to be a more lonesome affair, but you want a reason to celebrate all the same? You’ll want a BAC Mono then. One of the sharpest single-seaters available in the UK today, it’ll provide an exhilarating drive that few can match.

Who needs someone to share the ride with when you’ve got 305bhp powering just 540kg?