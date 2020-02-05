Menu

Advertising

Quiz: Do you know which parent companies these car manufacturers belong to?

Features | Published:

Think you know who-owns-who in the world of motoring? Put your knowledge to the test.

Car manufacturer quiz

Though car manufacturers may take on their own distinctive designs and approaches to marketing, many are actually owned by the same umbrella companies — with some coming as quite a surprise.

Think you know who-owns-who in the world of motoring? Take our quiz to put yourself to the test.

Features

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News