The best used sports SUVs for under £25,000
Performance SUVs usually command fearsome price tags – but we’ve found some diamonds in the used market.
The performance SUV sector is booming. When the likes of Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo join the fray, you know things have become serious – and consumers are snapping them up thick and fast.
But with high performance, more often than not, comes a high price tag, too. However, there are some used examples which offer all the thrills of a performance SUV at a fraction of the price. Here, we’re looking at some of the best for under £25,000.
Audi SQ5
Audi’s first-generation SQ5 was one of the first all-rounder sports SUVs. Diesel-powered (the SQ5 was the first oil-burner Audi S model, in fact) and effortlessly understated, its twin-turbocharged V6 produced well over 300bhp, and could go from 0-60mph in under five seconds.
Of course, being an Audi, quality was rock-solid with the SQ5, while residuals have remained strong owing to that premium badge and the car’s excellent performance. Even so, you should still be able to nab a tidy example for under our £25,000 budget.
Porsche Macan
It’s cheating a little to include the first-generation Macan alongside the SQ5; the paired shared many components after all. However, the Porsche separated itself from its Ingolstadt cousin by its sharper driving dynamics, as well as its interior, which felt more driver-focused than the SUV with four rings on the front.
The Macan S was the pick of the bunch, with a 3.0-litre petrol V6 providing ample punch. Fortunately, these are a great buy on the used market – and our £25,000 price cap will net a clean example of Porsche’s baby off-roader.
Mercedes ML63
The Mercedes ML – now known as the GLE – was one of the founders of the regular SUV range, offering go-anywhere capabilities as well as a top-notch level of luxury. However, for those with a little more need for speed, there was the AMG-fettled ML63 version.
Based on the second-generation ML, it featured a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8 under the bonnet (other versions used a 5.5-litre V8), driven through a seven-speed automatic transmission. It could go from 0-60mph in just 4.8 seconds, bellowing and shouting the entire way. It’s certainly a car for those who like to make an entrance.
BMW X5 M50d
Much like the Mercedes, BMW’s X5 has been a mainstay in the SUV segment for some time now. And, like the car with the three-pronged star, there’s a performance version of it too, for those who like to sit up high but go quickly too.
Called the X5 M50d, early variants were powered by a beefy 3.0-litre straight-six diesel – the 5 on the back paid no relevance to engine size on this occasion, unfortunately. That said, it still represents great value for money, with plenty of options for under £25,000.
Range Rover Sport 5.0-litre
Range Rover’s first-generation Sport was a more dynamic take on the well-known off-roader. It combined the luxurious edge associated with the brand together with a more road-orientated dynamic setup.
It could also be fitted with a supercharged 5.0-litre V8, giving the Sport monstrous performance as well as a raucous soundtrack. And guess what? You can get used examples for well under our £25,000 budget.
Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI
A V10-powered SUV may sound absolutely ludicrous, and to be quite honest, it is, but Volkswagen made one and we’re grateful for it.
The Touareg V10 didn’t just use any 10-cylinder engine though, rather an unconventional diesel-powered unit. The result is masses of torque low in the rev range — ideal for spooking a supercar or two.
