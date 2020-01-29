Advertising
Quiz: Can you name these electric cars?
Are you charged with EV knowledge? Take our quiz to put your electric car know-how to the test.
With the electric revolution underway in the motoring world, more and more manufacturers are introducing EVs to the market.
From practical hatchbacks to high-performance hypercars, and everything in between, there’s at least one electric option in nearly every segment today. Can you recognise them, though? Take our quiz to put your knowledge to the test.
