Breakdown cover explained: what is it and how can I get it cheaper?

Available from a number of providers, having breakdown cover means you can motor on without the fear of suddenly becoming stranded should your car give up the ghost while out on the road — and helps prevent unexpected costs.

But what is covered exactly, and how can you get an affordable deal on your policy? We explain.

Ok, so what is breakdown cover?

(RAC)

Breakdown cover is a service that pretty much does what it says on the tin. Should your car break down while on the move, holding a policy with any of the variety of providers in the UK will mean you have an on-demand recovery service to either help you get back on the road quickly or take your car to a garage without fear of unexpected fees.

What exactly is covered?

Stock photo of a flat car tyre.

What is covered by a policy varies depending on what type you have and who your provider is. Typically, a basic breakdown cover policy will ensure you’re covered for simple roadside repairs (commonly known as roadside assistance) or to be towed to a garage without having to pay extra over your annual or monthly fixed rate — though the latter sometimes cost more than the standard rate.

Advertising

Many providers also offer a wide number of optional extras. Examples of these include at home cover which will allow you to call upon assistance if your car is failing to start at home, onward travel cover which will allow you to be taken to your originally planned destination if your car cannot be quickly fixed, and European cover which allows you to take advantage of similar privileges while driving on the continent.

Optional extras vary by policy types and provider, so it’s worth cross-checking companies when looking to take out breakdown cover.

Who offers breakdown cover, and how can I take out a policy?

File photo dated 11/5/2018 of a car hitting a pothole on a road. The Department for Transport has pressed the Treasury for a longer-term cash boost to help highways authorities fix potholes.

Advertising

There’s a range of breakdown cover providers in the UK, with popular choices including the AA, RAC and Green Flag among others.

Taking out a policy can be as easy as contacting a provider and looking through your options with them. It’s also common for insurance providers to offer breakdown cover as an additional extra when taking out a new policy, while some banks will even offer it as part of premium account offerings.

How can I get cheap breakdown cover?

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 24 File photo dated 06/08/13 of a woman’s hands using a laptop keyboard. Thousands of reports of cyber crime were quarantined on a police database instead of being investigated because software designed to protect the computer system branded them a “security risk”.

The easiest way to get a low-cost breakdown policy is to use an online comparison tool. Much like an insurance comparison site, these can take your details and return quotes from a number of providers to find the best price for your particular needs.

If you’re still happy with the price, don’t be afraid to pick the phone up and directly contact providers to try and bring that down. Our tip would be to make a note of any cheaper quotes if you have a preferred provider, and see if they can match that or, even better, beat it.

Is it illegal to drive without breakdown cover?

Unlike an insurance policy, there is no legal requirement for your car to be covered under a breakdown policy. However, your wallet may thank you should you have a policy and do have an unexpected breakdown.