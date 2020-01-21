The 10 songs you need to add to your driving playlist…

No car journey is complete without the right playlist to go with it, but sometimes it can be tough to find the right tune for the job.

If you’re looking for some new additions to your driving song selection, we have a few recommendations to make…

This is the place – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

This track opens with a fast tempo, busy instrumentals and is sure to get your pulse racing wherever you’re going — be it the supermarket or a road trip to Scotland.

Danger Zone – Kenny Loggins

Feel the need, the need for speed, by inviting a bit of K-Log into your car. An absolute classic that should be on everyone’s playlist. For the full Maverick, we recommend a pair of aviators too.

Hotel California – The Eagles

Is it possible to name more of a classic than Hotel California? This six minutes and thirty seconds of pure music masterpiece is guaranteed to make any motorway commute that little bit easier.

Sweet Child O’ Mine- Guns n’ Roses

What better song to get your passengers showcasing their air guitar skills than this? Slash’s infamous guitar solos are sure to get everyone in the car hyped.

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

It’s a song that needs no introduction. Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the all-time greats and, as proven by Wayne and Garth in Wayne’s World, is a contender for any on-the-move headbanging session.

Lose yourself – Eminem

Have a go at keeping up these bars from Marshall Mathers while driving and your palms could be sweaty. A great alternative to the rock songs on this playlist, Eminem’s arguably most-iconic track is a great song for an urban runaround.

Mr Brightside – The Killers

Driving or not, Mr Brightside is a staple for playlists across the UK. Commuting may feel like a cage but, with The Killers to listen to, you should come out of it just fine.

Knights of Cydonia – Muse

The first two minutes of this are purely instrumental — perfect for getting you hyped and focused for any drive. Often named one of Muse’s best songs, it’s certain to captivate you on your commute.

The Pretender – Foo Fighters

Pick up any CD with ‘driving songs’ on it, and you’re sure to find something from Foo Fighters on there. We’ve gone with The Pretender, but honestly, any of Dave Grohl and co.’s creations would sit well on this list.

Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey

Taking the midnight car going anywhere? Ok, we tried too hard there, but for your next ‘Journey’ we recommend pulling out this karaoke classic. You’ve made it this far, so don’t stop believing our recommendations now.