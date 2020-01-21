Can I get a used electric car for under £10,000?

If you’re wanting a slice of the electric car action, then it can often be an expensive prospect. Though the price of new electric cars is starting to fall, you’ll still be looking at spending tens of thousands of pounds upfront – or a fair amount per month – if you want to get behind the wheel of one.

But what if you’ve got a more regimented budget of, say, £10,000? Is it even possible to find a plug-in electric car on the used market for under that price? We’ve taken a look at the classified to find some electrified options which fit the bill.

Nissan Leaf

It’ll come as little surprise that the Nissan Leaf features on this list. It’s been in production – in one form or another – for some time now which means there are plenty of used examples available. Part ways with £10,000 and you’ll get a pretty decent example, too.

This budget is enough to net a 2016-year model, which means a 155-mile range. This was claimed when the car was new, but it’s still likely to get quite close to that figure even now.

Renault Zoe

Renault’s Zoe is a car which is ideally suited to those who live in urban environments and don’t want to use their vehicles to travel too far afield. Why? Well, for one, the Zoe is quite compact, so it better alludes itself to getting in and out of traffic or nipping into small spaces rather than long, cross-country jaunts.

Official figures on early Zoe models claim an all-electric range of up to 135 miles between trips to the plug, though this is more likely to be closer to the 100-mile figure. More than enough for shorter journeys, but it could be limiting for those who need to travel further.

Mitsubishi i-Miev

Much like Renault’s Zoe, the Mitsubishi i-Miev is an electric car which has been designed with the city in mind. It’s got a claimed range of between 80 and 100 miles, which is more than enough for zipping around town. Again though, cross-country drivers may be steered more towards the longer-range Leaf.

It wasn’t immensely popular – it was one of the very first all-electric cars available – but there are a surprising number of them available on the used market, and many for well under our £10,000 budget.

Citroen C-Zero

If the Citroen C-Zero looks familiar, there’s a reason for that; it’s based on the same platform as the Mitsubishi i-Miev. It just means that there’s another electric option for our budget, and secures another car with a 100-mile range.

It’s compact and easy to park, and though it may be one of the older electric models currently available on the used market, it’s still a great option for many.

Renault Fluence

Renault’s Fluence is a standout option for those who need a little more space and comfort. It’s a medium-sized saloon and, as a result, has a little more in the way of boot space and cabin room.

Renault claims up to 115 miles on a single charge. Though this isn’t exceptional for the size of the car – and certainly far behind what ‘current’ electric cars can offer – it’s plenty enough charge for most journeys. Plus, there are a handful available for under our £10,000 budget.