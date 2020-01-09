These are the best seven-seaters on sale today

If you’re wanting to move lots of people in comfort and luxury, then a seven-seater is the only way to go. Certainly, for out-and-out people-moving you’ve got to go for a seven-seater as they provide the best practicality and spaciousness that passengers will want.

Now, there are plenty of seven-seater options, ranging from the entry-level to the downright luxurious. Let’s take a look at some of the best on sale today.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

(Mercedes-Benz)

The newly-introduced Mercedes-Benz GLS certainly sits at the premium end of the seven-seater segment. It’s packed with features and technology, and it looks good too – even if it’s still one of the largest cars on the road.

There’s a lot of space inside and all three rows are treated to a generous amount of legroom too.

Seat Tarraco

(Seat)

Seat’s Tarraco arrived last year, bringing a sprinkle of Spanish flair to the seven-seater SUV segment. It’s based on the same platform as the Skoda Kodiaq, but gets slightly sharper looks and a different interior too.

It’s also available with an efficient range of engines and represents excellent value-for-money, with a healthy dose of practicality too.

Land Rover Discovery

(Land Rover)

Land Rover’s go-anywhere Discovery, as well as being capable of traversing all manner of terrain, is also an excellent seven-seater option. There’s loads of space, and though the boot is quite small when all the seats are in place, there’s enough room to swallow a few bags.

It lies on the more expensive end of things, we’ll admit, but it’s impressively well kitted out as a result.

Audi Q7

(Audi)

Audi’s Q7 is now into its second generation and is now more refined and premium than ever before. It remains an imposing car to look at with a huge grille up front, but it’s a far more elegantly styled car than the one it replaces.

Inside, there are high-tech features aplenty, with large twin-touchscreens controlling most functions, heated front seats, and wireless charging, while on the outside there’s adaptive air suspension for a comfy ride and Matrix LED headlights for great visibility at night.

Skoda Kodiaq

(Skoda)

If value for money is at the forefront of your mind when buying a new car, the Skoda Kodiaq should be top of your shopping list. As a member of the VW Group, you get excellent build quality despite the relatively inexpensive cost, and a smart-looking exterior.

Inside, there’s plenty of space with bags of on-board technology, too, so there’s no need to scrimp on important features to save a few quid.

Seat Alhambra

(Seat)

Some of the cars in this list push the idea of being a true seven-seater a bit, because you might find that only children can fit in the very back. However, the Seat Alhambra is one of those where even adults should be able to get comfortable.

It might be a little dull to look at and lack some of the tech of rivals, but as an overall package it has all bases covered.

Volvo XC90

(Volvo)

The premium SUV segment has been booming and shows no signs of relenting. Volvo’s XC90 has long been one of the very best, with its sleek exterior styling and unique minimalist interior, it’s easy to see why buyers have flocked to the Swedish brand.

It’s pretty pricey, but for the extra cash you get fantastic quality and style, as well as class-leading safety technology and a decent boot – even in seven-seat mode.

Lexus RX L

(Lexus)

The Lexus RX L takes a standard RX, adds some length out back and fits a couple of extra seats where the boot used to be. It features Lexus’s quirky exterior styling and infuriating infotainment system inside, while the driver will be well aware of its heft on a twisty road.

But where it makes up for those negatives is the fact that it’s very relaxing to drive, and features a quiet and fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain.

Tesla Model X

(Tesla)

Few brands enjoy the badge appeal Tesla has achieved in its short existence. The Model X is the American electric car maker’s SUV/MPV offering, featuring all the cutting edge tech you expect from Tesla, as well as those show-stopping ‘falcon’ doors.

If you can face the steep starting price you’ll enjoy emission- and guilt-free motoring with incredibly low running costs.