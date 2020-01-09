The best motoring events to attend in 2020

With the Christmas period now over and 2020 in full swing, it’s time to look at some of the key motoring events to look forward over the next 12 months.

Last year was jam-packed with events, and it’s looking like 2020 is going to be just as busy. Here are some of the events that you need to get booked in right away.

Goodwood Festival of Speed / Goodwood Revival

(Goodwood)

Both Festival of Speed and Revival are key Goodwood events to look out for in 2020. With the former, it’s all about razor-edge tech and the very latest metal, while the latter concentrates on the by-gone era of motor racing. Either way, they’re both high-octane days out.

9-12 July (Festival of Speed) – Adult tickets from £42

11-13 September (Revival) – Adult tickets from £60

Regent Street Motor Show

(Regent Street Motor Show)

Billed as the largest free motor show in the UK, the Regent Street Motor Show showcases decades of motoring history all the way from Picadilly Circus to Oxford Circus. Expect up-close looks at classic, retro and current cars – all in one place.It might be a little way off just yet, but the Regent Street Motor Show is one to put in the diary straight away.

31 October – FREE

Trax Silverstone

(Trax)

Car shows aren’t just limited to the latest supercars or ultra-rare classics — those with a penchant for modified cars are well covered too.The Trax show happens annually at Silverstone in Northamptonshire and sees flocks of a variety of cars — be it someone’s weekend Subaru Impreza project or a professionally-crafted overhaul of a BMW M3. It’s even possible to book time on the track if you fancy pushing your own car to the limit on the day.

4 October – Adult tickets from £25

Silverstone Classic

(Silverstone Classic)

You might think that many classic cars are wrapped up in wool by their owners, never to see a stretch of tarmac in any form of anger.Though that’s the case for some, happily there’s just as many willing to turn their motors around a track in anger — or just take a leisurely drive to show off. That’s where Silverstone Classic comes in.

Taking place at Northamptonshire’s famous circuit, the annual event is one of the world’s biggest for classics — with a whole host of demonstrations and racing from old school motors both for the road and racetrack.

31 July – 2 August – Adult tickets from £47

British Motor Show

(British Motor Show)

The British Motor Show will take place on August 2020, bringing a home-grown show to the masses.This new take on the once-iconic show will take place in Farnborough, Hampshire, and will fill five indoor halls with a huge array of displays showcasing motor both past and present — while a live arena will play host to a number of adrenaline-pumping events.

20 – 23 August – Adult tickets from £18.50

Salon Privé

(Salon Prive)

For those with money packed in their wallets, Salon Privé is the place to be when it comes to classic car shows.

Home to the world-famous Concours d’Elégance, the rarest of rare vehicles are displayed here — with almost everything more valuable than all of your possessions combined, and then some.

Everyone is welcome to Blenheim Palace near Oxford to come and look at the magnificent array of motors on display though, and it’s a chance to see a selection of cars you otherwise wouldn’t imagine you could.

3-6 September – Adult tickets from £295