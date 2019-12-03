Top used crossovers for under £10,000

The crossover segment is going from strength to strength with each passing day. It’s why nearly every manufacturer now offers one, with even premium carmakers trying to grab a slice of the action.

It’s true that the new car market is dominated by crossovers, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a used example either. With a £10,000 budget, we’ve picked out some of the best on the market today.

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

Nissan’s Juke was one of the original crossovers, combining funky looks with the raised ride height which people coming to the segment love. There might be a new Juke now, but that doesn’t stop the previous version from being a great option.

The Juke gets plenty of equipment and though its interior is a little on the snug side, a compact body means that it’s easy to park and well-suited to driving around town. Plus, there are plenty of examples available for well under £10,000.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan has all of the attributes you’d expect from a Volkswagen product; it’s well built, refined and practical too. Plus, it’s good to drive and there are a variety of different engine and gearbox choices out there to pick between.

Earlier generation cars are now in plentiful supply on the used market, which means there should be one for everyone.

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque

Despite carrying a premium badge, the Range Rover Evoque is a car which is readily both on the used market and for under our £10,000 budget. For that, you’re getting plenty of style and charm as well as plenty of off-road prowess – far more than you’d expect from a car of this type, in fact.

In a similar vein to others on this list, a new Evoque has already hit our streets, but that doesn’t attract from the older car’s appeal. It’s still a great choice, particularly at this price point.

Audi Q3

Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 rivals the Evoque at the premium end of the crossover segment, where technology and badge appeal reign supreme. It’s a reason why the Q3 makes such a strong case for itself on the used market, as it’s jam-packed with features. It’s also put together extremely well, with a level of fit and finish which few here can match.

Despite being a premium offering, there are plenty of Q3 models available on the used car market and well within the £10,000 budget.

Kia Stonic

(Kia)

Kia’s Stonic is one of the latest entrants into the crossover sector but, because of its relatively low list price, a few used examples are now starting to show up for around £10,000. One of the best parts of this Kia is its seven-year warranty — so if you’re quick, you may be able to nab an example with some of this left intact, as it’s transferable between owners.

Though it may not have the premium draw of others on this list, the Stonic more than makes up for this with high levels of standard equipment and a surprisingly involving driving experience.

Nissan Qashqai

(Nissan)

Much like the Juke, the Qashqai was yet another early entry into the crossover market. Nissan somehow managed to time things just right, and it’s why the Qashqai has gone on to become one of the UK’s most popular crossover models. Production has been immense, and it’s why so many used examples are available today.

And there’s good reason as to why it’s been so popular. Spacious, well-made and efficient, the Qashqai is a superb all-rounder. Plus, you’ll be able to net a great example for £10,000 or under.

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-3

Mazda’s CX-3 sits on the more compact side of things, but it means it’s a great choice for those who don’t require quite as much space yet still want a raised-up driving position. It’s also one of the best-to-drive models around, with steering feel fresh out of the firm’s MX-5 sports car.

Performing well in the reliability stakes, the CX-3 is an excellent used purchase, particularly given the amount of on-board technology and equipment you get as standard.

Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga

Ford’s chunky, beefed-up Kuga is arguably one of the best-looking crossovers about with plenty of big-car design touches which help to make it feel larger than life. The interior quality may not be quite as good as rival offerings here, but an efficient suite of engines and plenty of standard equipment help to combat this somewhat.

There is a vast selection of variants available in the used market too, and our £10,000 budget will be more than enough to secure a relatively low-mile, well looked-after example.

Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X

Fiat may currently be best-known for its compact 500 city car, but its 500X crossover is a worthy choice in its own right. The regular 500’s retro-inspired looks have been adapted well on the X – far more successfully than on the larger 500L MPV, in fact.

If style is what you’re after in a car, then the 500X will be the one for you. Plus, our £10,000 budget will be more than enough to nab yourself a good example.