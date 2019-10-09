The 10 things you need to know about the new Nissan Juke

The original Juke proved a smash hit for Nissan, ushering in an explosion of compact crossovers from a variety of manufacturers. Its familiar hatchback size coupled with rugged SUV styling and high ride height won over plenty of buyers – more than enough to warrant a second-generation, in fact.

And now, in 2019, we’re getting it – an all-new Juke. With the massive success that was the first one, the second has a lot to live up. Fortunately, Nissan has really gone for it, making some key changes in order to define the new Juke, once again, in a segment it heralded.

Here are 10 to sink your teeth into…

Styling

To a lot of people, the first-generation Juke wasn’t exactly a looker – it’s bug-like front lights bulging from the bonnet and overall shape didn’t do it any favours. The new one, on the other hand – though still possessing a somewhat insect-like quality – appears much more athletic, sleek and modern.

(Nissan)

It looks actually quite sporty and aggressive this time around, with sharper lines and slimmer front lights that no longer sit atop the bonnet. Much improved, we think most will agree.

Interior

Advertising

The interior is another area which has been treated to a welcomed revision. First of all, not only is the design more inventive and interesting than before, but Nissan has given the materials some additional upmarket look and feel.

(Nissan)

New soft-touch pieces are now dotted around the cabin and can be found in places such as the dashboard, door trim and foot-wells. Furthermore, the Juke’s interior can also be trimmed in plush Alcantara or leather.

Practicality

Advertising

Despite the Juke’s compact proportions, it’s still meant to be practical and roomy. With this in mind, Nissan has made some small, yet significant improvements that aim to make a more usable small SUV.

(Nissan)

For example, the firm has increased rear-seat knee room by 5.8cm and rear headroom by 1.1cm. In addition, there’s now 20 per cent more luggage capacity – boot space is said to sit at 422 litres.

Technology

Nissan has brought the Juke’s tech arsenal bang up to date with this new model. According to the manufacturer, it’s equipped with the ‘most advanced infotainment system ever fitted to a Nissan’.

(Nissan)

Luckily, things look promising, as the car gets features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and gets TomTom Maps and Live Traffic. All this can be accessed through an eight-inch touchscreen display.

Safety

Nowadays, it’s hard to find a new car that lacks a large focus on harnessing the latest safety tech – and the second-generation Juke is no exception. This is one area bombarded with clever features and driver assistance bits and bobs.

(Nissan)

For instance, there’s ‘Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Recognition’, ‘Intelligent Speed Assist’, Intelligent Lane Intervention’ and ‘Rear Cross Traffic Alert’ – to name a few.

Powertrains

At launch, just one engine will be available. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 115bhp and 200Nm of torque, while achieving a claimed 45mpg and 116g/km (automatic) to 118g/km (manual).

(Nissan)

Power is sent to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic ‘box – the latter of which is all-new.

Bigger and lighter

That increase in interior space mentioned before is thanks to the Juke being larger than the car that preceded it. It’s 35mm wider and 75mm longer nose to tail than before, as well as the wheelbase growing by 105mm.

Despite this though, the car weighs 23kg less, due mainly to the adoption of more lightweight, high-tension steel in the body.

Simple line-up

Sometimes, when buying a new car, the process of speccing the thing can be quite overwhelming, what with all the engines, trim levels, optional extras, etc. that are available. With the new Juke, on the other hand, Nissan has made it a little simpler.

(Nissan)

For starters, there’s (as mentioned previously) only one engine option. In addition, there are only five trim levels to choose from, and prices don’t differ massively – the cheapest is £17,395, while the most expensive range-topping model asks £23,995.

Innovative Bose sound system

Music fans, rejoice! The new Juke features quite the sound system. Offered on selected trim levels, the ‘Bose Personal Plus’ audio system is special. What makes it stand out from other in-car sound systems?

(Nissan)

Well, there are speakers in the front-seat headrests, for instance. The system includes eight speakers in total, including those mounted in the front-seat headrests.

UK designed and built

Based on the new CMF-B platform shared with the Renault Captur, the new Juke has been designed and will be built in Nissan’s Sunderland plant. The new Juke’s on sale now in the UK, and first deliveries are set to begin from late November