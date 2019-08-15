These are the biggest car boots for under £30k

When it comes to buying a new car, boot space is one of the make-or-break deals for many buyers.

Be it swallowing the weekly shop or fitting enough equipment for a trip to the beach, the amount of stuff a car is capable of carrying can be enough to switch buyers from one car to another.

Simply want a load-lugger? We’ve picked out the biggest boots available for under £30k…

Citroen Berlingo — 1,050 litres



(Citroen)

When it comes to sheer load space, you’ll struggle to find a car more capable than the Citroen Berlingo. With a monstrous 1,050 litres available in XL guise, the French MPV puts practicality above all else. It’s capable of seating seven as well, with all three seats in the middle row featuring Isofix child seat mounting points.

Peugeot Rifter — 1,050 litres



(Peugeot)

Sharing a platform with the Berlingo, the Peugeot Rifter matches its sibling’s load space too. This also means it retains the all-round practicality, excellent visibility and easy driving experience that makes it one of the most compelling load-luggers out there.

Ford Tourneo Connect — 1,029 litres



(Ford)

It’s another van-turned-MPV, but that’s not really surprising considering how affordable and incredibly practical the template is. On this occasion, Ford’s Tourneo Connect takes the compact Transit Connect and brings with it road car creature comforts and people-carrying capabilities. That’s along with an impressive 1,029 litres of load space, too.

SsangYong Turismo — 875 litres



(Ssangyong)

SsangYong isn’t a household name, but those looking for affordable practicality may want to consider it when looking for their next purchase. The Turismo is simply huge — offering 875 litres with five seats in place — plus the ability to carry seven in serious comfort if you utilise the collapsable rear row.

Hyundai i800 — 851 litres



(Hyundai)

Though Hyundai’s i800 has been on the market for a remarkable 11 years at this point (albeit with a recent facelift), it remains one of the most practical options money can buy. It offers 851 litres of boot space, or seating for eight people, making it one of the most capable vehicles on the market.

Skoda Superb Estate — 660 litres



(Skoda)

SUVs may be the ‘in’ thing right now, but the humble estate continues to be more often than not a better option for practicality. Take the Skoda Superb Estate for example, capable of swallowing 660 litres worth of cargo. That’s more than any SUV or crossover on the market, in a stylish and very comfortable package

Peugeot 308 SW — 660 litres



(Peugeot)

On the topic of estates, the Peugeot 308 SW is more proof of how practical the formula can be. Matching the Superb’s 660 litres despite being a bit long in the tooth in its current guise, the 308 SW remains a compelling option for those after sheer space — and a very handsome one at that.

Volkswagen Passat Estate — 650 litres



(Volkswagen)

Sharing a platform with the Skoda Superb, the Volkswagen Passat does lose 10 litres of capacity but arguably gains a more upmarket edge. Recently given to a facelift, the Passat is now available with cutting-edge kit such as semi-autonomous ‘Travel Assist’ and plug-in hybrid variants.