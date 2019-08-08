10 of the best electrified cars to get on the new ‘69’ plate

There’s no hiding from the electric car revolution, and it’s only going to get more prominent in the UK market.

The end of 2019 will see a number of new electrified vehicles hit UK roads, with even more following in early 2020 — just in time for the new ‘69’ plate. We’ve picked out some of the best to consider…

Kia Soul EV



(Kia)

Kia has been one of the frontrunners in the EV arms race so far — with the success of its all-electric e-Niro so strong, demand means there’s currently a 12-month waiting list.

The good news is a new battery-powered car from the South Korean firm is joining the fray — the Soul EV. Previously offered with internal combustion engines, the new generation Soul will be electric-only in the UK and, if the e-Niro is anything to go by, demand should be very strong.

MG ZS EV



(MG)

MG has seen a rapid growth in sales since introducing its ZS crossover in 2018, and the firm is aiming to build on that further with an all-electric option.

It says 163 miles between chargers is possible for the ZS EV, which utilises a 44.5kWh electric motor. It’s crossover underpinnings makes it a practical and spacious option, too.

Nissan Leaf e+



(Nissan)

One of the more common electric cars on UK roads is the Nissan Leaf — which holds the title as Europe’s best-selling EV — and now it’s offered with a more capable powertrain in a bid to widen its appeal.

This is the Leaf e+ — featuring a 62kWh battery pack that allows for 239 miles of driving between charges. With the base car said to deliver 168 miles, it’s a genuinely impressive step up for the Sunderland-built hatchback.

Peugeot e-208



(Peugeot)

With manufacturers launching more and more news cars as EVs alongside internal combustion-powered cars rather than as bespoke models, electric variants of more mainstream models are becoming a common sight.

Peugeot’s e-208 falls right into that category — joining the ‘normal’ 208 range at launch later this year. It’s said to be able to deliver 211 miles between charging as a result of a 50kWh battery.

Renault Zoe



(Renault)

It may be a case of evolution rather than revolution for the design of the new Renault Zoe, but things under the skin are leaps and bounds ahead of the old car.

In its second-generation form, the Zoe utilises a 52kWh battery that allows for 242 miles of driving before having to be plugged back in. A potent 100kWh motor is said to improve performance, too.

Seat Mii Electric



(Seat)

It’s out with internal combustion and in with electric for the Seat Mii, which is soon to be available exclusively as an EV.

Set to hit the market later in 2019, a 36.8kWh battery is said to allow for 161 miles between charges. A comprehensive list of standard equipment is offered too — with highlights such as LED daytime running lights and cruise control featuring.

Skoda Citigo e-iV



(Skoda)

The Skoda Citigo is another car going electric, much like the Seat Mii Electric which it shares its underpinnings with.

Capable of travelling 164 miles on a single charge thanks to a 36.8kWh battery back, it’ll also crack 0-60mph in just 12.3 seconds thanks to 81bhp and 210Nm of torque.

Tesla Model 3



(Tesla)

We’ve waited a long time for the arrival of Tesla’s Model 3 in the UK, but finally, it appears it has arrived in time for the ‘69’ plate change.

Plenty of cutting-edge tech and an all-electric range of 348 miles mean the Tesla is one of the big-hitters in the electric car segment.

Toyota Camry



(Toyota)

The Camry nameplate replaces the Avensis, bring back a badge last seen on UK roads back in 2004.

The Camry has long been a success story globally, the Japanese firm has solid expectations for the car’s sales performance here in the UK. Those who want a spacious, comfortable and efficient saloon could be in luck here.

Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4



(Vauxhall)

One of the latest additions to the Vauxhall range is this – the Grandland X Hybrid4.

All in, it pushes out 296bhp, allowing it to claim the title as Vauxhall’s most powerful model. However, it’ll still return a claimed 176.5mpg while emitting just 36g/km CO2 — meaning it’s also the most efficient combustion engine-using car in the range.