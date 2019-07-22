The best cars eligible for zero per cent benefit in kind in 2020

The government has announced that it is reducing the amount of company car tax that buyers of electric vehicles will be charged in a bid to accelerate the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

For 2020, buyers of all-electric vehicles will be charged zero per cent benefit in kind, with this increasing to one per cent in 2021 and two per cent in 2022.

That means there are potentially massive tax benefits to be had for company car drivers who make the switch – but which EVs are best to take advantage of these savings? We’ve outlined some of our favourites.

Audi e-tron

(Audi)

If you’re looking for a company car, premium appeal, lots of space and a long range are important – and that’s where the e-tron comes in.

Audi’s first vehicle built to be an EV from the ground up has won plaudits for being a great-to-drive electric SUV that doesn’t require compromises to own. With a range of 237 miles and the ability to charge at 150kW, range anxiety should be a thing of the past.

Advertising

Tesla Model 3

(Tesla)

The original EV maker has finally released its volume product. The Model 3 has arrived with admittedly oddball styling, but an excellent range and relatively affordable price tag.

The ‘standard plus’ trim offers 254 miles of range, but the top-spec ‘performance’ promises an incredible 329 miles – as well as a 0-60mph time of just 3.2 seconds. For £40,000-plus, it’s the least expensive entry to Tesla ownership.

Advertising

Nissan Leaf

(Nissan)

Nissan’s hugely popular, game-changing Leaf should be fairly high up your EV shopping list whatever your criteria. It’s relatively spacious, surprisingly quick and has a decent enough range. It even looks quite good, as Nissan fixed the polarising looks of the original model.

There’s a new trim called ‘e+’, which offers more range for more cash. At about £35k it’s certainly not cheap, but with a range of 239 miles it’s a lot more practical than the standard car’s 168 miles. With the BIK price cut, the extra cash for the e+ might be a bit more palatable.

Jaguar I-Pace

(Jaguar)

The British brand has been having a tough time of it lately, but if there’s one section of its model line-up it has nailed, it’s the I-Pace. It’s about as sexy as an SUV can be, has great range claims of about 300 miles and fast charging capabilities.

At £60,000-plus, again, it’s not cheap, but you’re getting a classy, well-built product that’s at the forefront of a new technology movement. And there’s not much cooler than that.

Kia e-Niro

(Kia)

At the other end of the scale, the Kia e-Niro is more of a working class EV – but it should be no less desirable. There’s massive waiting list right now because sister brands Hyundai and Kia can’t acquire batteries quickly enough to keep up with demand for their EVs, but the e-Niro is worth the wait.

For an affordable crossover EV to promise a range of 250 miles is quite extraordinary. Couple that with handsome looks and generous kit and you can see why people are queuing round the door for them.

Renault Zoe

(Renault)

The Renault Zoe has been around a while now, with its looks only mildly evolving over the years. However, that’s no bad thing, because it has a pretty Gallic charm that can’t be denied.

What has changed is the technology underneath, though. The latest battery updates promise 149 miles of range with pricing starting below £25k. Few electric vehicles offer quite so much bang for your buck.

Volkswagen e-Golf

(VW)

If you want a practical car the answer is almost always Golf, so it’s no surprise to see that Volkswagen was quick to stick some batteries in its hugely popular hatchback to offer an EV version.

To be honest, it’s not the most appealing option on paper – because it’s an EV converted from a traditionally-powered car, its batteries and motors can’t be fully optimised. Therefore it’s not cheap and its range isn’t extraordinary at 144 miles. But you get the fantastic build quality, badge appeal and practicality of a regular Golf, just with lower running costs.