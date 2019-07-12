The best used MPVs for under £15,000

SUVs may be the big trend on the current new car market, but these perceivably large machines aren’t always as practical and spacious as they may seem. If those two things top your priority list on your next car, you might want to turn to the humble MPV.

Sure, they may not be the most fashionable vehicles, but it’s hard to argue with the value for money in terms of sheer space. We’ve picked out the best the used market has to offer on a £15,000 budget…

Citroen C4 Grand Spacetourer/Picasso

(Citroen)

Citroen’s quintessentially French ‘Picasso’ models might be known as the ‘go to’ choices when it comes to the firm’s people carriers. However, last year Citroen dropped the Picasso name in favour of the Spacetourer badge.

This practical MPV can happily seat seven adults in relative comfort, and has an incredibly airy cabin thanks to a panoramic windscreen and glass roof. It’s also exceptionally comfortable. As the Spacetourer is a relatively new model, it’s the top end of this budget that we’re looking at. Around £13,500 will buy a one-year-old example with minimal miles on the clock.

Honda Stream

(Honda)

Honda may not be the go-to name for MPVs, but back in the mid-2000’s, it did offer an intriguing — if overlooked — competitor. This was the Honda Stream — a Honda Civic-based seven-seater.

It took a more compact form than most competitors of the time, but was equally as practical. Better yet, examples on today’s market can be had for as little as under a grand, and top out at about £5,000-6,000. With our budget, there’s plenty spare to pay for a proper family holiday. Or a Civic Type R weekend car, we won’t judge.

SsangYong Turismo

(SsangYong)

We’ll forgive you for not having heard of SsangYong. The little-known South Korean firm’s creations are far from a common sight on UK roads — but that’s not to say they shouldn’t be.

Focusing on the Turismo, it may be hard to get more car for the money in this budget. Examples from 2018 of the huge seven-seater come under budget, with slightly older but very-well equipped models comfortably available too.

Peugeot 5008

(Peugeot)

Peugeot’s stylish 5008 is arguably one of the better looking MPVs around. What’s more, it backs up the looks with decent build quality and a surprisingly involving drive.

Plenty of engine choices mean there’s likely to be a powertrain for all, while plenty of seating flexibility allow you to tailor your preference between outright boot space or passenger carrying abilities.

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer

(BMW)

There was a certain amount of outcry when the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer was announced. Reason being that it was one of the first front-wheel-drive BMWs made, representing a significant departure from the firm’s tried-and-tested rear-drive layout.

However, the 2 Series Gran Tourer makes up for this with decent levels of interior space, as well as excellent built quality. It may not sparkle when it comes to an overall drive, but it does well everywhere else.

Nissan Elgrand

(Nissan)

Who said MPVs had to be boring? If you turn to the market of wild Japanese imports, there’s plenty of interesting multi-seaters available — and the Nissan Elgrand.

Not only can this funky-looking machine swallow a lot of people, it can keep them entertained with drop-down screens with integrated DVD players. The best bit? It’s also got a 3.5-litre V6 straight from the 350Z. Examples from 2011 can be had well within budget.

Kia Carens

(Kia)

Kia’s practical Carens may not be much to look at, but it packs everything that you could want from an MPV. It offers seven seats, for starters, with driver and passengers able to get comfortable thanks to plenty of space and a refined interior.

And, being a Kia, it’s reliable too. Factor this into the remaining positives, and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded zero-fuss MPV option.