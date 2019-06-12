The best father’s day gifts for petrolhead dads

Father’s Day is nearly upon us once again, which means the mad-dash for ties, cufflinks or aftershave has ensued once more. But what if your Dad is less interested in a new scent, and more involved with cars?

Fortunately we’ve put together some of the best gifts for the petrolhead Dad in your life – and with a range of prices, we should have something for everyone.

Track day experience — various



A track experience is far from a new suggestion, but this timeless classic gift is sure to be a hit with your petrolhead dad. The premise is simple — you book dad a session in at a nearby racetrack in an exotic car (or even more than one), he turns up and you win the prize of best child.A broad range of choice means there’s a track day experience to suit almost all father’s day gift budgets.

Porsche Martini Racing bathrobe — £105, Porsche Shop



Your dad may be the type to imagine wearing an iconic set of Martini-liveried overalls, before setting out to race a Porsche at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We think a place on the starting grid may be out of most people’s budget, though fortunately for Dad, Porsche’s latest bit of merch can bring a flavour of the track to the comfort of home.The Martini Racing bathrobe is kitted out with the iconic blue and red striping, with a subtle Porsche logo featuring on the waistband. It’s a bit pricey at £105, but it certainly costs less than a motorsport career…

Autoglym Ultra High Definition Collection — £60, Amazon



If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance your dad has a prized motor — be it a £500 French hot hatch, or a multi-million pound Italian classic sports car.No matter what he drives, he’s going to want to keep it in tip-top condition and this gift set for Autoglym packs everything to keep it looking fresh from the showroom, packing essential products for bodywork and wheel cleaning.

Haynes Personalised Manual – £35, Haynes



The Haynes manual has always been a go-to for fix-it-yourself motorists, offering in-depth descriptions and graphics on how to repair and service some of the UK’s favourite cars.Now, you can get a personalised one – with your father’s name and vehicle on the front cover, along with a bespoke message. It’s available on all of Haynes’ 210 current vehicle manuals, and features all of the in-depth vehicle knowledge and explanations you’d expect.

Morgan retro t-shirt – £21, Morgan



Morgan is a company that knows a thing or two about retro styling. After all, it’s road cars have remained relatively unchanged – both in terms of design and mechanicals – for nearly 100 years. So it’ll come as no surprise that its range of clothing is impeccably retro, too.We’d pick out this t-shirt as our favourite. It looks great, and at £21 it’s not going to break the bank, either.

Road Angel Halo Pro Dashcam – £199



A dashcam may not be the most exciting of Father’s Day accessories, but it’ll be useful one. It’ll track journeys, show times and dates and – more than anything – make a vehicle even more secure.We’d recommend the Road Angel Halo Pro. It records to a high quality, and you can even connect a smartphone to it via wi-fi to view and edit footage. As an added bonus, it videos both front and rear thanks to two seperate cameras linked into one system.

Tile Mate – £20



Is your Dad forever forgetting where he left his keys? Then here’s the solution. It’s called the Tile Mate, and it’s a clever dongle which is small enough to hook onto a set of keys.It then links to a smartphone app, which will showcases its last known location. Oh, and if that doesn’t do the trick, then you can also get the tile to make an audible ring.

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna — £12.99



Let’s face it, most dads are just big kids — so why not get him the ultimate big kids toy? A Lego car set is always sure to bring joy, and the Danish toy firm offers cheap, quick kits that act as a great little desk filler all the way up to highly-detailed mammoth replicas.

We’ve picked out the Speed Champions McLaren Senna. This cheap little set is a great quick build, and even comes complete with a branded minifigure and brick wind tunnel.