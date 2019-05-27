These are the best cars with three Isofix points

Isofix mounting points ensure that a child seat is mounted into a vehicle as safely as possible. By locking a seat into the Isofix points either side of the passenger seats, it essentially makes the car seat a part of the vehicle’s chassis, ensure it’s as strong as possible.

And though many cars offer two Isofix mounting points, few have three separate points available. That’s not to say there aren’t any cars with three Isofix points – and we’ve picked out some of the best that do.

Tesla Model S

(Tesla)

The Tesla Model S is easily one of the more practical electric cars currently on the market, and as well as its three Isofix points offers a large boot and plenty of interior space. Of course, this car isn’t just about practicality – it’s very quick too, and an all-electric powertrain means that running costs won’t be too bad either.It’s expensive to purchase outright, but the Tesla Model S is certainly a good way of getting into the next-generation of electric vehicles.

Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Insignia has proved immensely popular during its lifetime thanks to good driving dynamics and excellent value for money.

Advertising

As a hatchback, it packs a big boot and there’s plenty of room in the cabin too. Fortunately for this list, it also offers three Isofix points, too.It’s available in a range of specifications, and there are a variety of engines to choose from as well, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer

(Citroen)

Advertising

The Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer is a proper seven-seater, meaning that as well as having three Isofix points, there’s plenty of space for passengers too. Alongside this, you get plenty of standard equipment and quirky French styling as well.Interior quality may not be the strongest, but the Grand C4 Spacetourer has been created with families in mind – meaning it’s built to last.

Seat Tarraco

(Seat)

Seat’s Tarraco is the firm’s first large SUV, offering seven-seats with its own unique Spanish styling. It’s based on the Skoda Kodiaq (itself already well-proven) and it’s available in a range of specifications and colours.It’s also very good to drive, and comfortable over long distances too – making it ideal for family duties.

Peugeot 3008

(Peugeot)

Peugeot’s 3008 may appear dinky, but it’s another three-point Isofix option here. The 3008 is efficient and pleasantly different in terms of styling, both inside and out. The little Pug is also surprisingly good in the bends thanks to its relatively agile steering.Running costs will be low, and so will those related to servicing. It’s a great value-for-money option.

BMW X1

(BMW)

BMW was quick to join the compact SUV fray, and did so with the X1. It brings the high-up driving position that people like from an SUV, but with a smaller footprint and lower running costs. It also, handily for this list, comes with three Isofix mounting points.It may not be the quickest BMW out there, but it still offers a reasonably involving drive, as well as a variety of efficient engines.

Volvo S90

(Volvo)

Volvo’s big S90 saloon was one of the first in a new wave of cars from the Swedish manufacturer, offering a more premium cabin as well as improved levels of in-car equipment and technology.With three Isofix seats, the S90 will prove a great option for those who want to mount three child seats, but drive in absolute comfort and luxury.

Skoda Superb

(Skoda)

Skoda’s Superb is one of the best all-rounders about, bringing with it impeccable build quality alongside efficiency and comfort too. The cabin is logically laid out, and the main infotainment system is one of the most intuitive around.Plus, it has three Isofix points, and it’s jam-packed with safety features.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

(Mercedes)

Mercedes recently updated its GLE SUV, bringing more equipment and technology to the table. As is the case with others on this list, it has three Isofix points too, as well as a range of assistance systems which utilise semi-autonomous technology.

It also comes with that all-important premium bading plus a sporting drive and plenty of standard equipment.

Volkswagen Touran

(Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Touran is an MPV with a surprising amount of space to offer. As well as seven seats, it’s got a big boot and excellent all-around visibility. The overall build quality is good, and all of the controls have a decent, weighty finish to them.

Three Isofix points? Check. It’s also got a suite of airbags and driver aids to help it stay as safe as possible, too.