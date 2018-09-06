Advertising
In pictures: Celebrating 70 years of Porsche at Salon Privé
Porsche celebrates its 70th birthday this year, and Salon Privé chose to give the brand an extra-special place in its event. We take a look
As car celebrations go, a Porsche anniversary is perhaps one of the most recognised.
The Stuttgart-based firm is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, and there hasn’t been many car events this year which haven’t at least acknowledged this impressive milestone.
Porsche itself has unsurprisingly been joining in with the action, with the manufacturer announcing the name of its first all-electric car, which is set to be called the Taycan, while also releasing the Speedster Concept – now destined for production after huge interest from potential buyers.
While most events tend to favour gathering as many Porsches together possible, Salon Privé – held at Blenheim Palace, Oxford – tends to do things a little differently, and instead hand picks some of the best Porsches ever made for display.
Last year the firm celebrated Ferrari’s 70th anniversary, so it only seemed natural that for 2018 it was Porsches that starred in the ‘Concours Masters Celeb
Here we take a look at some of the best cars on display, all of which were ranked by the owners themselves, the public as well as a number of high-profile judges.
