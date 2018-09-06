In pictures: Celebrating 70 years of Porsche at Salon Privé

As car celebrations go, a Porsche anniversary is perhaps one of the most recognised.

The Stuttgart-based firm is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, and there hasn’t been many car events this year which haven’t at least acknowledged this impressive milestone.

Porsche itself has unsurprisingly been joining in with the action, with the manufacturer announcing the name of its first all-electric car, which is set to be called the Taycan, while also releasing the Speedster Concept – now destined for production after huge interest from potential buyers.

While most events tend to favour gathering as many Porsches together possible, Salon Privé – held at Blenheim Palace, Oxford – tends to do things a little differently, and instead hand picks some of the best Porsches ever made for display.

Last year the firm celebrated Ferrari’s 70th anniversary, so it only seemed natural that for 2018 it was Porsches that starred in the ‘Concours Masters Celeb

Here we take a look at some of the best cars on display, all of which were ranked by the owners themselves, the public as well as a number of high-profile judges.

This 356A Speedster was one of the earliest cars on display, and was one of just four RHD models remaining, and the only one in the UK.

The odd wing on this ultra-rare 550RS Spyder might look rather strange, but it’s there for good reason – aerodynamics. The 550 Spyder was the car that established Porsche’s successful racing career – with this car setting many track records in the 50s.

The 911R is one of the most desirable modern Porsches available, and upon its release in 2016, models were sold for exceedingly over their market value. It’s undoubtedly a future classic, with many already scurried away in private collections.

When cars such as this 918 Spyder hypercar appear in the car park, you can always tell that it’s going to be a great event.

The Carrera GT is one of the most interesting cars in Porsche’s history. It can be traced back to a 1999 Le Mans prototype racer which was axed as Porsche decided to invest its time into Porsche’s first SUV – the Cayenne. However, after a lot of interest in a concept car, Porsche decided to put the Carrera GT into limited production. This example was one of two Carrera GT’s in the car park – impressive considering there’s only around 40 road-registered in the UK.

The GT3 RS 4.0 was the last hurrah for the 997-generation 911, and they are now one of the most sought after Porsches ever made.