How you can power your plug-in car for free

Electric cars are the future and its one that seems brighter and cleaner than the petrol-driven world we live in now.

Not only are we sold to the idea of electric vehicles (EVs) being much cleaner to run than oil-burning alternatives, but also far cheaper to live with as well.

So, electricity is much, much cheaper than petrol or diesel, but did you know that you can even get it for free? Well, you do now — and here are five ways you can charge your electric car without having to spend a penny to be plugged-in.

Harness the sun



Solar power has long been a go-to method for charging all manners of electric devices cleanly and perhaps most importantly, for next-to-no cost — and many EVs take advantage of the technology.

A number of manufacturers offer solar panels on electrified cars — including Nissan with the Leaf (although that merely keeps the 12V battery ticking over) and Toyota with a solar roof for the Prius.

You could even invest in solar power for your house and charge your car from the mains, effectively giving you a free charge – though it’s worth noting this entails a significant upfront cost.

Catch the wind



Ok, we may not recommend setting up a full-scale wind turbine in your back garden — that might upset the neighbours — but a small, garage-based setup could see a gentle breeze top your EV up.

Similar to solar panels, you can set up a smaller turbine up at home which will generate clean and totally free electricity for you to use. Perfect for keeping your EV at maximum capacity for longer periods of time.

Head to a supermarket



Combine your shopping time with your charge cycles and you might just never have to pay for a full battery again.

A variety of supermarkets in the UK — including Lidl, Asda and Tesco — offer free electric vehicle charging for customers, meaning you can simply rock up in an EV, plug in and crack on with your shopping to return to a car ready to go right back on the road.

Buy a Tesla



When you buy a brand-new Tesla, you don’t just receive a tech-loaded, cutting-edge electric car — but also free charging for it, too. Well, at least for a small while.

Owners of either a Model S or Model X are entitled to 400kWh of free charge on its Supercharger network annually — which Tesla says can get you up to 1,000 miles. That may not sound like much, but those spare miles could get you from London to Glasgow, then back again at no cost — with plenty to spare too.

Giving back to the grid



Vehicle-to-grid technology is becoming ever closer to a mainstream reality, and one that could thrive in a society full of electric vehicles.

While not strictly free in the sense of there’s no initial cost to use the electricity, any energy that is left spare in your EV — or created by regenerative braking for that matter — can be sold back to the power grid, making it more stable and also allowing consumers to earn cash from power companies.

The amount of money you can earn can vary depending on times — giving back power in peak evening periods could net you more cash than during weekdays, for instance.

Although it’s currently in its infancy, expect vehicle-to-grid tech to take off big time in the future.