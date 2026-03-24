Seat adds new life to Arona and Ibiza with fresh colour choices

Seat has upgraded its Ibiza and Arona models with an exterior redesign and fresh colours.

Both models, which sit on the same compact platform, gain seven new shades to choose from, including an exclusive ‘Onyric’ shade. ‘Liminal’ – a bright red – and ‘Hypnotic’ – a loud yellow – have both been added to each car.

Seat recently introduced new versions of both cars, revising both the Ibiza and Arona with exterior tweaks in areas such as the bumpers, headlights and wheel designs.

Both models can be ordered in a new colour scheme called ‘Onyric’. (Seat)

As with the previous generation car, the Ibiza is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine in two states of tune, alongside the choice of five- or six-speed manual, or seven-speed DSG automatic gearboxes.

The Arona, meanwhile, gets much the same treatment, with the compact crossover getting a slim number of upgrades to the exterior. It remains very similar to the original car which was launched in 2017.

Last year, the Ibiza was Seat’s best-selling model, with 94,800 units shifted worldwide. This was followed by the Arona, of which 72,400 units were sold globally. Both cars are built in Seat’s Martorell factories in Barcelona.

A big change to both models will come next year, when mild-hybrid versions of the Arona and Ibiza will be released. It’ll be followed by an electric version of the Leon hatchback in 2029.

The new exterior colours for Ibiza and Arona models are available now.