Fiat introduces new petrol powertrain on 600 SUV

Fiat has announced that the 600 SUV range is expanding with a new petrol option.

The 600 is Fiat’s answer to the Renault Captur and sits on Stellantis’ ‘CMP2’ platform, which is shared with the Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka.

It’s equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. (Fiat)

Under the bonnet, the car features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged powerplant that develops 98bhp and is paired to a new six-speed manual gearbox – the first for a Fiat 600.

The unit uses a chain rather than a cambelt; new pistons have been fitted, and the turbocharger has been upgraded to improve economy. However, performance figures have not been revealed.

The 600 range also gains a new ‘Street Launch Edition’ variant, boasting black Fiat logos, door handles and front grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels and a rear ‘Street’ badge located on the tailgate.

The Street Launch Edition will be limited to 2,000 units. (Fiat)

Inside, the black theme continues on the headlining and dashboard, while the black and white seat upholstery brightens up the cabin design.

Just 2,000 examples of the Fiat 600 Street Launch Edition will be produced, making it an exclusive model.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Fiat will launch the 600 petrol and Street Launch Edition in the UK, though if it does, orders will likely open later this year.