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Drivers hit with higher prices for drop-off services at Stansted Airport

Cost of a stop for more than 15 minutes has risen to £28

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
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Stansted Airport has increased the price it charges drivers to drop off passengers at its terminals.

Now, stops of 15 minutes or more will require a payment of £28, while those staying for under 15 minutes will have to pay £10 – a £3 increase on previous charges. Drivers who stay in the area outside the terminal for more than 30 minutes will be hit with a £100 Parking Charge Notice, though this can be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

There is also a £28 charge for re-entering within 30 minutes of first entering the car park.

Blue Badge holders are exempt from all fees entirely.

It follows on from similar price rises for drop-off parking at other UK airports. In December, London’s Heathrow increased drop-off charges from £6 to £7, while using the same service at Gatwick will set drivers back £10.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said that the move would aim to ‘manage congestion at the terminal and reduce “kiss and fly” traffic, which is a major contributor to road congestion around the airport.’ It added that the airport is ‘required under planning conditions to ensure that at least 50% of passengers access the airport by public transport. This threshold will rise to 54% as passenger numbers increase.’

“We continue to offer a free park and ride facility for those who are happy to be dropped off and picked up further away from the terminal, as well as a discount scheme for local residents living within 10 miles of the airport”, the spokesperson added.