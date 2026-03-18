Here are the cars going up against the new BMW i3

BMW has just introduced the latest model in its new wave of electric vehicles – the i3. It’s arriving as the new electric version of the popular 3 Series, bringing a host of technologies and the longest range of any production EV – 559 miles.

But while that range is impressive, the i3 still has plenty of rivals to go up against. How do they compare? Let’s take a look.

Mercedes CLA

The new CLA has an aerodynamic design





Like the i3, the CLA’s interior is packed with technology, including a large central infotainment screen and secondary driver’s display.

Kia EV6

The EV6 comes with a seven-year warranty. (Kia)





For instance, it can still deliver up to 328 miles of range, while a top-whack charge speed of 258kW can allow for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

Audi A6 e-tron

Audi’s electric e-tron range is growing every year. (Audi)





It’s got a range of up to 463 miles and, unlike the i3, can be specified in estate or ‘Avant’ form for those who want a more practical option.

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is an accomplished choice behind the wheel. (Polestar)





Inside, the 2 has a stripped-back interior which is focused around the large main screen. It runs Android Automotive services as standard, too, meaning that Google-based apps such as Maps are installed without the need for a smartphone.

Tesla Model 3

The updated Model 3 is now £3,000 cheaper than its predecessor. (Tesla)





It’s got a range of up to 466 miles, so it can go the distance. Plus, owning a Model 3 gets you access to the widespread Tesla Supercharger network which provides speedy and reliable charging.

MG IM5

The IM5 is available with three motor and battery setups





The IM5 also has an incredibly rapid maximum charge speed of up to 396kW, which would allow this car to manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 17 minutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

(Hyundai)





Underneath, there’s a range of powertrain options, with certain versions able to return up to 338 miles of range.