Audi confirms new electric A2 e-tron

Audi has confirmed that it is working on a new electric A2 model.

Badged A2 e-tron, the new car revives a nameplate which was first used back in 2000 on a small, futuristic city car which prioritised space and efficiency. The new model, which will be fully revealed later this year, is set to follow the same groundbreaking methods as before.

The original A2 was praised for its spacious cabin and innovative interior, while a bodyshell crafted from almost entirely aluminium helped to keep weight down. Aluminium was used for nearly all key panels, too, while its shape enabled a very low drag coefficient for better fuel consumption.

Though details on the new model are scarce, Audi has said that the new car will be focused on people who value ‘everyday usability in the city’, suggesting that the upcoming model will be focused on urban environments. The brand has also said that the A2 e-tron will be built at the company’s home in Ingolstadt.

The original A2 was designed to offer high levels of efficiency

Gernot Döllner, Audi CEO, said: “We’ve listened. Our customers want electric mobility that impresses in everyday life. The A2 e-tron is our promise to deliver exactly that – efficient, compact, and confident. We’re making entry into the electric Audi world easier and more relevant than ever.”

Set for its premiere this autumn, the Audi A2 e-tron has only been previewed by a silhouette image. It shows a profile similar to the original A2, with a curved roofline, short overhangs, and a compact rear spoiler.