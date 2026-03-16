Twisted unveils first interpretation of Range Rover Classic

Twisted has revealed its first re-engineered version of the Range Rover Classic.

The Yorkshire-based outfit has expertise in upgrading and restoring classic Land Rover Defenders, but has now turned its attention to an original Range Rover.

Priced from £350,000, the Twisted Range Rover Classic is limited to 12 units each year, with all models being hand-built at the brand’s headquarters in Thirsk. All build slots for this year are already accounted for, according to the brand.

The Classic uses a V8 engine

The Classic gets a range of upgrades and modifications that you’d expect to find on a more modern SUV, including additional soundproofing applied to the underside of the carpets for improved refinement. The whole body and chassis of the original car are stripped, blasted and powder-coated before being finished in high-end paint.

Charles Fawcett, Twisted founder, said: “When I think back to the 1980’s, my father always seemed to have a two-door Range Rover, and there was one particular one that stood out.

The interior has also been finished to a high standard

“It was terracotta brown with fibreglass extended wheel arches and white Weller eight-spoke wheels shod with General Grabber road-oriented tyres. On the front, he’d fabricated a valance out of an MGB GT front spoiler.

“To me, it was just iconic. Today, the TRRC exists out of unapologetic nostalgia, recreating something I remember from when I was a tiny boy. I think many customers will relate to that feeling.”

Underneath, the Classic gets a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine with 500bhp with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The differentials are also upgraded, while more powerful brakes with six-pot front and four-pot rear calipers fitted for enhanced stopping performance.