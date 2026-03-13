Toyota GR Yaris gets even more driver-focused with several upgrades

The Toyota GR Yaris has just got a lot more driver-focused thanks to several visual and mechanical upgrades.

The GR Yaris is Toyota’s homologated hot hatch and has been a huge success for the brand ever since the car was launched in 2020.

For 2026, the GR Yaris now comes equipped with a smaller racing steering wheel inspired by the World Rally Championship-winning rally car. It boasts thicker hand grips and the buttons on the wheel have been repositioned, which, Toyota says, are to prevent ‘wheel-mounted buttons being pressed accidentally.’

The interior gains a new racing steering wheel. (Toyota)

The GR Yaris is now fitted with new rubber, sitting on Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres, which are designed to reduce road noise while improving grip and control on a circuit.

To maximise the additional grip from the tyres, Toyota has revised the front and rear dampers to the car’s suspension setup, while the electric power steering system has been fettled with to ensure better cornering abilities.

Further changes include tweaks to the car’s suspension and steering setup. (Toyota)

Other changes include a ‘GR’ emblem on the driver’s airbag cover, an additional driver monitoring camera, as well as heated seats and steering wheel. A rally-inspired vertical handbrake can now be added as an option, too.